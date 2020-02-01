10.2 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Mighty Stay Unbeaten Against Nkana

By sports
2
0
The status quo in the top three stayed unchanged following stalemates in a raft of derbies that littered the FAZ Super Division on Saturday.

At Shinde Stadium, leaders Nkana maintained their one point lead following a 0-0 away draw against old foes Mighty Mufulira Wanderers in their Copperbelt derby in Mufulira.

The result saw Nkana stay winless against Mighty this season after a 3-2 home loss in September.

Nkana crawl to 38 points, one ahead of Green Eagles who drew 0-0 away at Nakambala Leopards in their Southern Province derby played in Mazabuka.

Mighty stay bottom of the table despite ending their four-match losing run in Tenant Chembo’s first game in charge of the ailing nine-time champions.

Napsa Stars also stayed put in third place following another barren result in their Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium.

However, the only change in the top four occurred in the Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium where Forest Rangers beat Buildcon in a seven-goal thriller 4-3.

Forest’s win displaced their fellow Ndola neighbours Zesco United from fourth to fifth on 36 and 34 points respectively.

Zesco were away on CAF Champions League duty in DR Congo on Saturday and return to league action this Wednesday when they host Nakambala Leopards at Levy.

And at Godfrey ‘Ucar’Chitalu Stadium, KYSA won their debut Kabwe derby against Kabwe Warriors with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Stephen Chulu goal in the 76th minute.

KYSA are 17th on 12 points from twenty games and are three points ahead of Mighty.

Warriors are sixth on 31 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS AND FIXTURES
WEEK 20
01/02/2020
Mufulira Wanderers 0-Nkana 0
Forest Rangers 4-Buildcon 3
Green Buffaloes 1-Kansanshi Dynamos 0
Kabwe Warriors 0-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 1
Napsa Stars 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0
Nakambala Leopards 0-Green Eagles 0
02/02/2020
Power Dynamos-Red Arrows
04/03/2020
Zanaco-Nkwazi
Lumwana Radiants-Zesco United
NATIONAL FIRST DIVISION
13h00: Kitwe United -Gomes FC

