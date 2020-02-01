TP Mazembe put Zesco United out of their 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group A misery with a 3-1 victory in Lubumbashi today.

The result saw Zesco finish bottom of Group A and without a victory at this stage for the first time in the clubs’ continental history where they have also set a record with their worst run in Africa.

Jackson Muleka scored a brace for the DR Congo giants and five-time African champions while Chico Ushindi scored the other after the break.

Muleka put Mazembe from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute but two minutes later Zesco striker Winston Kalengo leveled to see the two sides go into the break level.

Ushindi made it 2-1 in the 61st minute before Muleka completed his brace in the 79th minute.

Zesco finish their Group A campaign on 3 points, Premiero de Agosto of Angola are third on 4 points after a 0-0 home draw today with Zamalek of Egypt who finished second on 9 points.

Mazembe head into the quarterfinals unbeaten in 14 points where fellow five-time champions Zamalek will join them in the February 5 last eight draws.

