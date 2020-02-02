7.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 2, 2020
History Making Zanaco Reach CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinals

Zanaco have secured their debut quarterfinal qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 away in Morocco at RSB Berkane.

They join Zesco(three times) and Nkana(once) as the third club to advance from the group stage in continental club competition.

Sunday evenings result saw Zanaco finish second in Group C on 10 points, one behind Berkane whom they also held 1-1 in the first leg in Lusaka on December 8.

Zanaco beat DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo to the second quarterfinal place on goal difference despite the latter’s 1-0 home win over bottom placed ESAE of Benin in the simultaneous kickoff in Kinshasa.

In the game, Burkina Faso midfielder Alain Traore put the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup runners-up ahead in the 2nd minute.

But Rodgers Kola equalized in the 39th minute as Zanaco held out pressure from Berkane for the remainder of the game to remain unbeaten since the start of the competition in the preliminary round in August.

Zanaco’s draw also saw them break a 28-year- old jinx when they became the first Zambian club to leave Morocco unbeaten with a point there.

Meanwhile, Zanaco will know their quarterfinal opponents on February 5 when the final stage draws are made in Cairo.

