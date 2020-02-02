10.2 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 2, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Today’s Message: Faith in the Middle

By Chief Editor
28
3
Feature Lifestyle Today's Message: Faith in the Middle
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Today’s Scripture

“When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown…”
(Isaiah 43:2, NLT)

Faith in the Middle

In Genesis 37, God gave Joseph a dream that one day his family would bow down before him. God showed him the end, and the promise was planted in his heart. But what God didn’t show him was the middle. Years later, when the dream came to pass and Joseph was ruling over the nation of Egypt, I can hear him saying, “God, You gave me this incredible promise, but You didn’t tell me I’d be thrown into a pit, sold into slavery, falsely accused of a crime, and put in prison for years.” If Joseph were here today, he would tell you, “Don’t get discouraged in the middle when life doesn’t make sense.” You know the promise is in your heart, but every circumstance says just the opposite. Keep believing, keep being your best. If you’ll have faith for the middle, the God of the middle is going to protect you, provide for you, and favor you.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your promise to be with me through the deepest of waters. Even when life doesn’t make sense, I choose to trust in You and believe that You are working behind the scenes for my good. I will have faith for the middle. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Read 99 times, 99 reads today]
Previous articleZambia Slovenia needs to formalise engagement

3 COMMENTS

  2. The next time you hear someone say “That is the work of the devil,” remind them of this :

    “I form the light, and create darkness :
    I make peace, and create evil:
    I the lord do all these things. ”
    Isaiah 45:7

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature LifestyleChief Editor - 3

Today’s Message: Faith in the Middle

Today’s Scripture "When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty,...
Read more
General News

Zambia Slovenia needs to formalise engagement

Chief Editor - 0
The head of the University of Ljubljana infectious faculty Dr Tatjana Zupanc is seeking greater formal coorporation between Zambia and Slovenia for interns and...
Read more
Columns

Chilubi Victory for PF is 100% Certain Despite Economical Challenges

Chief Editor - 6
While Lungu’s PF government is working on its challenges and continue to drive its infrastructure development agenda, the largest opposition, UPND has chosen to bury its head in the sand and refuses to offer genuine solutions, also believes the failures of PF will automatically push them into the ruling party, an unfortunate way to look at things.
Read more
Feature Sports

Mighty Stay Unbeaten Against Nkana

sports - 0
The status quo in the top three stayed unchanged following stalemates in a raft of derbies that littered the FAZ Super Division on Saturday. At...
Read more
Feature Politics

The opposition political parties are looking for an excuse to pull out-Sikazwe

Chief Editor - 11
Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe has said that the opposition political parties are looking for an excuse to pull out of the upcoming February...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

C. Nichole discusses Pan African Think Tank

Feature Lifestyle staff - 4
C.Nichole, a businesswoman and Urban Pop singer from the United States. She recently started a non-profit called "Pan African Think Tank". A "think tank"...
Read more

Seer 1 insists he helped PF win 2016 elections, admits he uses “supernatural powers”

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 59
Controversial Nigerian Self anointed Prophet Andrew Ejimadu famously known as Seer 1 has insisted that he helped the PF retain power in the 2016...
Read more

Today’s Message: Wake Up

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 3
Today’s Scripture "Overhearing what they said, Jesus told him, “Don’t be afraid; just believe..." (Mark 5:36, NIV) Wake Up A synagogue leader named Jairus came to Jesus and...
Read more

Today’s Message: Be on the Lookout

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 2
Today’s Scripture "…Every desirable and beneficial gift comes out of heaven. The gifts are rivers of light cascading down from the Father of Light…" (James 1:17,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 99 times, 99 reads today]