Today’s Scripture

“When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown…”

(Isaiah 43:2, NLT)

Faith in the Middle

In Genesis 37, God gave Joseph a dream that one day his family would bow down before him. God showed him the end, and the promise was planted in his heart. But what God didn’t show him was the middle. Years later, when the dream came to pass and Joseph was ruling over the nation of Egypt, I can hear him saying, “God, You gave me this incredible promise, but You didn’t tell me I’d be thrown into a pit, sold into slavery, falsely accused of a crime, and put in prison for years.” If Joseph were here today, he would tell you, “Don’t get discouraged in the middle when life doesn’t make sense.” You know the promise is in your heart, but every circumstance says just the opposite. Keep believing, keep being your best. If you’ll have faith for the middle, the God of the middle is going to protect you, provide for you, and favor you.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your promise to be with me through the deepest of waters. Even when life doesn’t make sense, I choose to trust in You and believe that You are working behind the scenes for my good. I will have faith for the middle. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

