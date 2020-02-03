8.2 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 3, 2020
General News

Protect Wetlands – Kapata

By editor
2
Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says the regulation of activities in wetlands is important to preserve natural systems.

Ms. Kapata says government has already started the process with the formation of the National Policy on Wetlands which ensures stakeholders have a conducive environment to contribute to the conservation of wetlands.

She has expressed concern with the increasing threats on wetlands which include the change of land use for agricultural purposes, encroachment and unplanned settlements.

Ms. Kapata says the threats have long term effects with the potential to permanently degrade wetlands and disrupt the ecosystems.

She was speaking during the commemoration of the World Wet Land day in Lusaka.

And Worldwide Fund for Nature County Director Nacilala Nkombo appealed to government to ensure the protection of wetland ecosystems as they provide good quality water, food and livelihoods for many Zambians.

Meanwhile, Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Society of Zambia National Coordinator Patrick Shawa said water is important and needs to be safeguarded hence wetlands must be conserved to protect the resource for future generations.

President Lungu Concerned With False Preachers

2 COMMENTS

  Excellent madam. Your advice is indeed timely. We hope for the sake of the environment and future generations people will heed to your wisdom. Kz

