We take our weekly wrap of selected foreign-based stars that were in competitive action over the weekend.

But the Austrian and Russian leagues are still on winter recess until February 23 February 28 respectively.

=BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala scored his 7th goal of the season for third from bottom KV Oostende in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over 10th placed Sint Truiden in a match he came off in the 88th minute after his 589th minute goal.

=DR CONGO

Defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes for TP Mazembe in Saturdays CAF Champions League Group C 3-1 home win over Zesco United.

Midfielder Rainford Kalaba came on in the 31st minute for Mazembe who qualified to the quarterfinals unbeaten as Group C winners on 14 points.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu played the full 90 minutes in SuperSport United’s 1-0 away loss at Golden Arrows on Saturday.

-Orlando Pirates: Justin Shonga and Austin Muwowo were unused substitutes in second placed Pirates 2-1 away win over Chippa United on Saturday.

Augustine Mulenga did not make the team.

-Black Leopards/Stellenbosch: Striker Mwape Musonda scored from the penalty spot in the 36th minute in Black Leopards 2-1 home win over Stellenbosch before he was substituted in the 71st minute.

Midfielder Nathan Sinkala did not make his Stellenbosch debut after joining as a free agent from Mazembe last week.

-Polokwane City: Defender Salulani Phiri played the full 90 minutes for Polokwane City in their 1-1 away draw against Amazulu on Sunday.

But his compatriot and goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe was on the bench.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was an unused substitute in Sundowns 10 home win over Wydad Casablanca on Saturday that saw both teams qualify from Group C to the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

