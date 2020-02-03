10 C
Alba Iulia
The government will revive the tourism industry in Chilubi-Chitotela

By Chief Editor
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has promised the people of Chilubi that government will revive the tourism industry in the District.

Speaking at Chitimali school grounds in Chifwenge ward where he has gone to support PF candidate Mulenga Fube ahead of the February 13th Chilubi Parliamentary by-election, Mr. Chitotela said that his ministry will work towards bringing tourism investment in the area.

Mr Chitotela has observed that Chilubi has the potential to have facilities such as hotels and create tourism activities that will open up tourism in the area to the outside world.

He however said that this will only be achieved by attracting investors in the area which he says his ministry will do.

The minister said this will be achieved especially that the government has started other developmental projects like road development which is already in the pipeline.

Mr Chitotela said as Tourism Minister, he has to ensure that tourism and Arts is promoted around the country especially in areas like Chilubi that have great potential to be a tourist destination.

