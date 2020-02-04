Fellow citizens,
Join me in congratulating the people of Malawi for upholding the values and ideals of the institutions of governance, democracy and the rule of law, in the landmark decision by the Malawian courts that led to the nullification of the 2019 Presidential elections. When Executive priveleges were abused to dictate the outcome of an election in collusion with the Electoral Commission of Malawi, the people of Malawi stood their ground and refused to be compromised by fraud, bribery and intimidation.
The Malawian Judiciary has shown the world that in Africa, there are still men and women that can stand tall against the subservience of corruption and theft, even at the risk of putting their lives on the line, by ensuring that government and private actors are accountable under the law. The Malawian Judiciary has proved that laws can be applied evenly in protection of fundamental rights and tenenets of democracy, against the repugnant and manipulative rules of carrots and sticks and illegal private gain, patronage and cronyism by government officials.
Malawi has become Africa’s team leader in raising the bar and setting the standards of what is right and moral in the defence of the will of the people, as opposed to the will of a clique of selfish individuals who will stop at nothing in perpetuating illegallities, at the expense of good governance. Zambians applaud the people of Malawi.
Facebook post
The people of Malawi presented documents that were changed with correction fluid to their Constititional Court, what did you present??? This guy is out of touch with reality, I wonder what the people of Chilubi Island will say about you next week.
“… The Malawian Judiciary has proved that laws can be applied evenly in protection of fundamental rights and tenenets of democracy….”
IS YOU NOT SUBJECTING UPND TO REGULAR CONVENTIONS AND LOCAL AND PROVINCIAL ELECTIONS YOUR VERSION OF “TENETS” OF DEMOCRACY AND FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS??????
There was evidence beyond reasonable doubt in Malawi ba HH
HH your support is not as strong as satas or chiluba.You dont have overall
support in all provinces.Your tribe has
contributed to this.Try a new strategy.
Why don’t you congratulate ec lungu for being duly elected as ruled by the constitution court after you petitioned and lost?
And watch the same President will win again….Politics has become chess game…this court decision was engineered by the ruling party…so to shut the opposition….the ruling party is winning again…just mark my words…this is just a ploy otherwise it was just more corruption behind closed doors
Yes, the Malawians presented evidence. They did not waste time preliminary issues. Up to now we have not seen Maurine Mwanawasa ballot papers. Additionally Malawians people protested because they know who the voted for. Zambian people did not pretest because they know who they voted for. Mr Ichilema just campaign hard for 2021 and tell the Zambian people how you became rich during Privatization, what Sajani meant by only a Tonga can rule UPND then the Zambian people will assess you. Do not expect the Zambian people to start rioting for you next year after the elections.
African the animal farm,nothing new in the farm
I am not from his tribe and I support him
The constitutional court never established that Lungu was duly elected. They just could hear the petition as the time elapsed. HH was also just clowning around instead of presenting the evidence