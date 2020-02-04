5.6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
type here...
Headlines

President assures the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms are developed

By Chief Editor
33 views
0
Headlines President assures the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The President has assured the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms are developed.

Speaking at State House this morning when he met traditional leaders from Lusaka Province at State House, the President assured the Chiefs that Government will ensure food supplies reached people affected by drought and floods.

“I acknowledge the difficulties some of our people are going through due to the effects of climate change but Government will support all Zambians that are affected,” said the President.

The President also promised that the Government will complete some unfinished projects in Chiefdoms.

The President heard from individual chiefs and stated that some Members of Parliament have neglected their chiefs because they do not want to work with the Government.

1Chief Chipepo thanked the President for the opportunity and told him to visit any part of the country without exception because he is President of Zambia.

The chiefs were Bunda Bunda of Rufunsa, Mphuka and Mburuma of Luangwa, Chief Chiawa of Kafue, Chief Sikoongo of Chirundu, Chief Mpanshya, and Chief Shikabeta of Rufunsa and Chief Chipepo of Chirundu.

The President, accompanied by his Ministers comprising Hon. Lawrence Sichalwe (Chiefs and Traditional Affairs), Hon. Alexander Chiteme (National Development Planning), Hon. Michael Katambo (Agriculture ), Hon. Charles Banda (Local Government ), and Hon. Bowman Lusambo (Lusaka Province ) and Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti discussed various issues affecting chiefdoms in Lusaka Province.

________________________________________________________________________

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZanaco Brace for CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinal Draws

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President assures the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms are developed

The President has assured the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms are developed. Speaking at State House...
Read more
Sports

Zanaco Brace for CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinal Draws

sports - 0
It will be either West or North Africa for Zanaco in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals when the final knockout round draws are...
Read more
Columns

Zambia’s Redemption is Near: Seer 1 and Ritual Killings

Chief Editor - 0
By Dr. Nevers Mumba, President, MMD  PREMISE: I would like to anchor my message on the Scripture. "All things work together for good to those who...
Read more
Economy

“Nobody eats GDP” says African Development Bank President as he calls for inclusive growth

Chief Editor - 1
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, -- Africa’s economies are growing strongly, but growth alone cannot meet the needs of the continent’s poorest citizens, because “nobody eats...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco Utd In a Tight Corner to Win Back Faith

sports - 0
Zesco United begin to focus on retaining the FAZ Super Division this Wednesday when they host relegation battling Nakamabala Leopards at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Evacuating Zambian students will be against expert advice – Mushimba

Headlines editor - 13
Higher education minister Dr Brian Mushimba says it will be against professional protocol and experts guidance to evacuate Zambian students in China in the...
Read more

Zindaba Soko sues RTSA for breach of contract

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Ex-RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has sued his former emloyer in the Lusaka High Court demanding damages for mental stress and breach of...
Read more

Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

Headlines editor - 43
Malawi's constitutional court has annulled last year's disputed presidential election results, citing "widespread" irregularities and ordered a new vote. The vote in May returned the...
Read more

President Lungu Concerned With False Preachers

Headlines editor - 25
President Edgar Lungu has raised concern over a new movement of deceptive preacher men that are sowing seeds of discord in the country. And President...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]