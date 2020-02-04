The President has assured the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms are developed.

Speaking at State House this morning when he met traditional leaders from Lusaka Province at State House, the President assured the Chiefs that Government will ensure food supplies reached people affected by drought and floods.

“I acknowledge the difficulties some of our people are going through due to the effects of climate change but Government will support all Zambians that are affected,” said the President.

The President also promised that the Government will complete some unfinished projects in Chiefdoms.

The President heard from individual chiefs and stated that some Members of Parliament have neglected their chiefs because they do not want to work with the Government.

1Chief Chipepo thanked the President for the opportunity and told him to visit any part of the country without exception because he is President of Zambia.

The chiefs were Bunda Bunda of Rufunsa, Mphuka and Mburuma of Luangwa, Chief Chiawa of Kafue, Chief Sikoongo of Chirundu, Chief Mpanshya, and Chief Shikabeta of Rufunsa and Chief Chipepo of Chirundu.

The President, accompanied by his Ministers comprising Hon. Lawrence Sichalwe (Chiefs and Traditional Affairs), Hon. Alexander Chiteme (National Development Planning), Hon. Michael Katambo (Agriculture ), Hon. Charles Banda (Local Government ), and Hon. Bowman Lusambo (Lusaka Province ) and Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti discussed various issues affecting chiefdoms in Lusaka Province.

________________________________________________________________________

