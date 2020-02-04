The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) working collaboration with the Zambia Police service has recovered 41 bags of white maize that were stolen in Pemba District of Southern Province.

FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe said the forty-one bags were stolen by Vernon Hampondo of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound who has been found guilty and has since been sentenced to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Monze subordinate courts.

Mr. Chipandwe explained that Mr. Hampondo attempted to bribe the guards that were stationed at the shed who rejected his offer after which he decided to break into the Pemba shed and stole the 41 bags of white maize valued at K4, 551.00

“The Agency wishes to inform the public that it has prepositioned both members of staff and the public on a 24 hour basis to report such malpractices and mechanisms have been put in place of how such people will be easily caught without much effort,” Mr Chipandwe added.

Mr Chipandwe has since warned members of the public to desist from stealing maize or any property from its strategic reserves.

He further stated that the agency is working closely with the Zambia Police Service adding that reliable informers have been stationed at all the storages facilities countrywide.

“Members of the public are requested to help secure the national strategic food reserves by reporting anyone selling maize in FRA branded bags to the nearest police station” Mr Chimpandwe added.

