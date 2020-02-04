2.8 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
type here...
General News

FRA recovers 41 stolen bags of white maize

By editor
33 views
1
General News FRA recovers 41 stolen bags of white maize
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) working collaboration with the Zambia Police service has recovered 41 bags of white maize that were stolen in Pemba District of Southern Province.

FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe said the forty-one bags were stolen by Vernon Hampondo of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound who has been found guilty and has since been sentenced to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Monze subordinate courts.

Mr. Chipandwe explained that Mr. Hampondo attempted to bribe the guards that were stationed at the shed who rejected his offer after which he decided to break into the Pemba shed and stole the 41 bags of white maize valued at K4, 551.00

“The Agency wishes to inform the public that it has prepositioned both members of staff and the public on a 24 hour basis to report such malpractices and mechanisms have been put in place of how such people will be easily caught without much effort,” Mr Chipandwe added.

Mr Chipandwe has since warned members of the public to desist from stealing maize or any property from its strategic reserves.

He further stated that the agency is working closely with the Zambia Police Service adding that reliable informers have been stationed at all the storages facilities countrywide.

“Members of the public are requested to help secure the national strategic food reserves by reporting anyone selling maize in FRA branded bags to the nearest police station” Mr Chimpandwe added.

[Read 22 times, 22 reads today]
Previous articleOffice of the Vice President engages ZAF to evacuate displaced Lumezi households
Next articleKenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died at the age of 95.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died at the age of 95.

He was seen by his critics as an authoritarian ruler who held on to power for 24 years, but...
Read more
General News

FRA recovers 41 stolen bags of white maize

editor - 1
The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) working collaboration with the Zambia Police service has recovered 41 bags of white maize that were stolen in Pemba...
Read more
General News

Office of the Vice President engages ZAF to evacuate displaced Lumezi households

editor - 2
The Office of the Vice President, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), has engaged the Zambia Air Force to evacuate households that...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH refutes ever commenting on Seer 1

editor - 10
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted the Column article by Wilfred Sameta entitled HH’s recent intimate tweet to Seer 1, and the sorcerer returning...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH congratulates the people of Malawi

editor - 13
Fellow citizens, Join me in congratulating the people of Malawi for upholding the values and ideals of the institutions of governance, democracy and the rule...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died at the age of 95.

General News editor - 0
He was seen by his critics as an authoritarian ruler who held on to power for 24 years, but his allies credited him for...
Read more

Office of the Vice President engages ZAF to evacuate displaced Lumezi households

General News editor - 2
The Office of the Vice President, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), has engaged the Zambia Air Force to evacuate households that...
Read more

Protect Wetlands – Kapata

General News editor - 16
Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says the regulation of activities in wetlands is important to preserve natural systems. Ms. Kapata says government...
Read more

Government should address difficulty Zambians face in accessing Car Insurance benefits after accidents

General News editor - 8
  The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging Government to scrutinize the delivery of motor vehicle insurance services in Zambia, since it...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 22 times, 22 reads today]