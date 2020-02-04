UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted the Column article by Wilfred Sameta entitled HH’s recent intimate tweet to Seer 1, and the sorcerer returning the compliment.

Mr.Hichilema castigated Lusakatimes for being duped into falsehoods. He said ” for the record, at no time have I commented on Seer 1. Please disregard this falsehood. We have more serious issues to attend to.Eyes on the ball.

