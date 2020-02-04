1.8 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

HH refutes ever commenting on Seer 1

By editor
33 views
7
Feature Politics HH refutes ever commenting on Seer 1
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted the Column article by Wilfred Sameta entitled HH’s recent intimate tweet to Seer 1, and the sorcerer returning the compliment.

Mr.Hichilema castigated Lusakatimes for being duped into falsehoods. He said ” for the record, at no time have I commented on Seer 1. Please disregard this falsehood. We have more serious issues to attend to.Eyes on the ball.

[Read 272 times, 289 reads today]
Previous articleHH congratulates the people of Malawi

7 COMMENTS

  1. Ka hh grow up . The evidence is there for all to see. Go and hug your boyfriend seer1 in south Africa. We will never let him in. Sazakayinyangapo Zambia. Kz

  2. Bati zoona, who advises hh??? He should have stayed away from this matter completely. Now damage control?? You don’t support any devil who attacks your opponent, now there’s reputational damage which will be hard to control.

  3. When are we going to learn that these west African priests are crooks. Who thinks Nigerians would entertain a Zambian e.g Milingo telling them such nonsense ?
    What a joke

  4. You guys— politicians , we know you are evil and corrupt. And you HH you must start commenting on issues which border on satanism and homosexuality. Why dont you? Are you one of them.

  6. HH is ahead of them all. Just when the seer1 nonsense has started to die, he reawakens by saying he didnt comment while commenting. Genius

  7. LT, is upnd muzzling the press?? Simeta has the right to freedom of expression, if the story is fake, why is the African confidential story about works halting at Kafue Lower project still available when it was proven to be FAKE?????

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 7

HH refutes ever commenting on Seer 1

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted the Column article by Wilfred Sameta entitled HH’s recent intimate tweet to Seer...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH congratulates the people of Malawi

editor - 8
Fellow citizens, Join me in congratulating the people of Malawi for upholding the values and ideals of the institutions of governance, democracy and the rule...
Read more
Headlines

Zindaba Soko sues RTSA for breach of contract

Chief Editor - 6
Ex-RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has sued his former emloyer in the Lusaka High Court demanding damages for mental stress and breach of...
Read more
Headlines

Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

editor - 32
Malawi's constitutional court has annulled last year's disputed presidential election results, citing "widespread" irregularities and ordered a new vote. The vote in May returned the...
Read more
Economy

Airtel introduces non expiry bundles and slashes the data Pay As You Go rate

Chief Editor - 12
Airtel Networks Zambia Plc has introduced non expiry bundles and slashed the data Pay As You Go rate. Airtel’s Managing Director, Mr Apoorva Mehrotra made...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH congratulates the people of Malawi

Feature Politics editor - 8
Fellow citizens, Join me in congratulating the people of Malawi for upholding the values and ideals of the institutions of governance, democracy and the rule...
Read more

Zamtel to capture facial Biometrics in attempt to improve online safety

Feature Politics editor - 15
State owned telecommunications company Zamtel says capturing facial biometrics of all mobile phone customers is an important step towards the prevention of mobile fraud. Giving...
Read more

The opposition political parties are looking for an excuse to pull out-Sikazwe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe has said that the opposition political parties are looking for an excuse to pull out of the upcoming February...
Read more

Electoral Commission of Zambia Plans to Start Voter Registration in May for 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) plans to start voter registration in May this year with the aim of creating a new voter register...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 274 times, 291 reads today]