UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted the Column article by Wilfred Sameta entitled HH’s recent intimate tweet to Seer 1, and the sorcerer returning the compliment.
Mr.Hichilema castigated Lusakatimes for being duped into falsehoods. He said ” for the record, at no time have I commented on Seer 1. Please disregard this falsehood. We have more serious issues to attend to.Eyes on the ball.
Ka hh grow up . The evidence is there for all to see. Go and hug your boyfriend seer1 in south Africa. We will never let him in. Sazakayinyangapo Zambia. Kz
Bati zoona, who advises hh??? He should have stayed away from this matter completely. Now damage control?? You don’t support any devil who attacks your opponent, now there’s reputational damage which will be hard to control.
When are we going to learn that these west African priests are crooks. Who thinks Nigerians would entertain a Zambian e.g Milingo telling them such nonsense ?
What a joke
You guys— politicians , we know you are evil and corrupt. And you HH you must start commenting on issues which border on satanism and homosexuality. Why dont you? Are you one of them.
Story pulled down!! LT, details please????
HH is ahead of them all. Just when the seer1 nonsense has started to die, he reawakens by saying he didnt comment while commenting. Genius
LT, is upnd muzzling the press?? Simeta has the right to freedom of expression, if the story is fake, why is the African confidential story about works halting at Kafue Lower project still available when it was proven to be FAKE?????