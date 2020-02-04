Zesco United begin to focus on retaining the FAZ Super Division this Wednesday when they host relegation battling Nakamabala Leopards at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions have made a terrible start to 2020 losing six out of their opening eight competitive games in the new year.

Zesco host Nakambala on the back of two succesisve defeats after losing 3-1 away to TP Mazembe in their last Group A match in the CAF Champions League on February 1 to exit the competition winless on 3 points from their alloted six games.

Earlier in domestic action,Zesco warmed up for Mazembe with a 2-1 away league loss at mid-table team Kabwe Warriors on January 29.

With no nore continental obligations to use as an excuse,the pressure is now on Zesco to show their calibre especially on Wednesday a against third from bottom Nakambala.

Zesco beat Nakambala 3-0 away in the first leg on September 2 in Mazabuka.

Ironically, striker Jesse Were scored a hat-trick in that Week 2 match on his way to topping the log on 11 goals.

However, Were has been a barometer of Zesco’s form and netted his 11th goal in last Wednesdays loss at Warriors to end an astonishing three- month drought in all competition dating back to November 2.

And so both Were and Zesco are in the dock to redeem themselves against a team they comprehensively beat in Mazabuka on Zambian top-flights most difficult and controversial pitch.

But a return to winning ways will see Zesco settle for second place that will see them sneak one point behind Nkana who lead on 38 points.

Victory will see Zesco displace Green Eagles from number two on goal difference where the latter currently sits on 37 points from 18 and 20 games played respectively at the end of the day on Wednesday.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]