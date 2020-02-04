2012 AFCON winner Emmanuel Mayuka has been handed a lifeline by Napsa Stars.

The ex-Southampton and Young Boys striker has joined Napsa on a permanent deal after training with the Lusaka side for over the last fortnight.

Mayuka joins Napsa following a brief stint at Green Buffaloes last year after over decade overseas that took him to Israel, Switzerland, England and France.

The striker said he is looking forward to working under his childhood coach Mohamed Fathi who trained him during the Egyptian’s first Zambia Super Division job at Kabwe Warriors in 2007.

“I am excited and happy to be here, I am grateful to the board, the management, the coach and the players for the support that they have showed me and I am just looking forward to start working with the team and the rest of the guys,” Mayuka said.

“We are actually doing well, so I hope I can add more value to the team and stability so that we try and push forward as much as we can and also try to win the league mostly. Let’s see how it goes.”

Mayuka finds Napsa in third place on 36 points, two behind leaders Nkana and a point adrift of second placed Green Eagles with fourteen games left to play.

“I will take it step-by -step, game by game and I will do my best to try and help the team,” the 2012 AFCON gold medal winner said.

Meanwhile, coach Fathi said he has faith Mayuka will deliver in Napsa’s final push for a top four finish.

[Read 13 times, 13 reads today]