2.8 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Napsa Stars Hand Mayuka A Lifeline

By sports
33 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Napsa Stars Hand Mayuka A Lifeline
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

2012 AFCON winner Emmanuel Mayuka has been handed a lifeline by Napsa Stars.

The ex-Southampton and Young Boys striker has joined Napsa on a permanent deal after training with the Lusaka side for over the last fortnight.

Mayuka joins Napsa following a brief stint at Green Buffaloes last year after over decade overseas that took him to Israel, Switzerland, England and France.

The striker said he is looking forward to working under his childhood coach Mohamed Fathi who trained him during the Egyptian’s first Zambia Super Division job at Kabwe Warriors in 2007.

“I am excited and happy to be here, I am grateful to the board, the management, the coach and the players for the support that they have showed me and I am just looking forward to start working with the team and the rest of the guys,” Mayuka said.

“We are actually doing well, so I hope I can add more value to the team and stability so that we try and push forward as much as we can and also try to win the league mostly. Let’s see how it goes.”

Mayuka finds Napsa in third place on 36 points, two behind leaders Nkana and a point adrift of second placed Green Eagles with fourteen games left to play.

“I will take it step-by -step, game by game and I will do my best to try and help the team,” the 2012 AFCON gold medal winner said.

Meanwhile, coach Fathi said he has faith Mayuka will deliver in Napsa’s final push for a top four finish.

[Read 13 times, 13 reads today]
Previous articleWhy are Zambians giving Seer 1 so much attention?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Napsa Stars Hand Mayuka A Lifeline

2012 AFCON winner Emmanuel Mayuka has been handed a lifeline by Napsa Stars. The ex-Southampton and Young Boys ...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Why are Zambians giving Seer 1 so much attention?

editor - 0
Dear Editor, Have you noticed that no matter how many times prophets make outlandish false prophecies, they never lack followers, and they don't stop claiming...
Read more
General News

K3 billion allocated for security wings housing

editor - 0
About K3 billion has been allocated for the construction of the housing units for security wings countrywide, in the 2020 national budget. And Ministry of...
Read more
Headlines

Evacuating Zambian students will be against expert advice – Mushimba

editor - 0
Higher education minister Dr Brian Mushimba says it will be against professional protocol and experts guidance to evacuate Zambian students in China in the...
Read more
Columns

Stating the case why we must look after the elderly and vulnerable

editor - 2
Often we hear of the politicians, the privileged being flown to South Africa or India for treatment for review and for all sorts of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Micho Ready For Chipolopolo Challenge

Feature Sports sports - 6
New Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he is under no illusions about what awaits him as a new Zambia boss. Micho was officially unveiled...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’SHIT LIST

Feature Sports sports - 1
We take our weekly wrap of selected foreign-based stars that were in competitive action over the weekend. But the Austrian and Russian leagues are still...
Read more

History Making Zanaco Reach CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinals

Feature Sports sports - 8
Zanaco have secured their debut quarterfinal qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1...
Read more

Birthday Boy Chamanga Knocks Out Power

Feature Sports sports - 0
Life began at 40 for veteran ex-Chipolopolo striker James Chamanga on Sunday when his lone goal inspired Red Arrows to an away victory over...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 13 times, 13 reads today]