Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Sports

Zanaco face Big-Spenders Pyramids in CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinals

By sports
Zanaco face their biggest test in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals with a date against the emerging third force of Egyptian football.

Zanaco will face big-spending Pyramids who splashed $35 million in 2018 when it was bought by Saudi billionaire Turki Al Sheikh with an ambition to challenge the Al Ahly-Zamalek duopoly.

Turki overnight transformed the fortunes of a modest Cairo club then known as Al Assiouty Sport who finished third for the first time after making their top flight debut in 2014 before selling his stake in July last year .

Pyramid made their continental debut this season and joined fellow quarterfinal first-timers Zanaco in Wednesdays draws.

Zanaco will host Pyramids in the first leg on March 1 in Lusaka travel to Cairo for the final leg on March 8.

Winner will face victor of the Enyimba of Nigeria versus Guinean side Horoya in the semifinals.

The Pyramid date is set to be Zanaco’s biggest continental test this season where are unbeaten with six wins and four draws.

