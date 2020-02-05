Minister of Home Affairs Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said that the government wants to see more Zambians taking up Management positions in the mines. Mr. Kampyongo said that government introduced the Zambianization program with the aim of increasing the number of locals in management positions.

Mr. Kampyongo said this when he visited First Quantum Kansanshi Mining Plc in Solwezi yesterday to inquire about the number of expatriates it has employed and locals incorporated in Management positions as stipulated by the Zambianization policy.

Mr. Kampyongo said government through the Department of Immigration which is under his Ministry is looking at ways of creating a win-win situation for both government and mining investors by ensuring that there is skills transfer between expatriates issued with work permits and the locals.

He said Zambians must benefit proportionately from such a huge investment rather than allowing investors and their staff to enter the country, extract the mineral resources without passing on the benefits to the community.

He said it is the desire of the Patriotic Front (PF) government to see Zambians in decent employment stating that there is need to ensure that knowledge transfer to locals is achieved in order to build capacity.

The Minister indicated that the government wants to see that real investments, job opportunities and benefits trickle down to locals.

“In as much as we want to see you scale up production, its important that we see a trickle-down of benefits to our people because there is need for our people to participate in this important venture,” he said.

He observed the need for the mine and government to work together to ensure that locals are capacited not only in terms of human resources but other mining-related activities in order for the country to excel.

He called for sincere and open dialogue among all stakeholders in order to lessen misunderstandings that could have existed in the past

After the tour of the mine, the Home Affairs Minister gave his impressions on the operations and said it is impressive that the government’s Zambianization policy to see more graduates churned out from local universities to run major operations is being actualized.

Mr. Kampyongo was accompanied by Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Leah Mutale, Ministry of Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kazhiya and Director General of the Department of Immigration Danny Lungu.

