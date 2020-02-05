4 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
RTSA,ZICTA caution against taking pictures of accident victims

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), have cautioned motorists and members of the public to refrain from taking pictures and videos of road traffic victims at accidents scenes.

Motorists and members of the public are reminded of their moral obligation to render assistance to road accident victims in order to save the lives of the injured as opposed to taking pictures and videos.

Further, it is unethical to circulate pictures or videos in ‘bad taste’ such as those showing dead bodies and injured persons in road accidents.

The RTSA in collaboration with ZICTA is working out modalities on how to stop the growing trend of producing and circulating accident scene pictures and videos of both the deceased and injured on social media.

The RTSA and ZICTA is, therefore, urging all motorists and members of the public to take responsibility and stop filming accidents victims but instead render assistance to save lives.

The public are advised to report persons taking pictures and videos of the deceased and injured accident victims to the RTSA National Call Centre toll-free line – 983 or the ZICTA Toll-free line 7070 or the Zambia Police on 911 for action.

Jointly issued by:

NGABO NANKONDE

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER – ZICTA

&

FREDRICK MUBANGA

HEAD – PUBLIC RELATIONS – RTSA

