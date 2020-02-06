Bayern Munich stayed on course for a successive league and cup double after showing shades of their current Bundesliga revival in the DFB Cup last 16 on Wednesday.

The champions ended 2019 with a three-match winning run in the Bundesliga before heading into the winter break and then started 2020 on the same tone.

Bayern took that form into the DFB Cup where they crushed fading Bundesliga contenders Hoffenheim 4-2 on Wednesday evening in Munich.

The veteran duo of Thomas Muller scored one while ageless striker Robert Lewandowski struck with a brace to see the Bundesliga’s top scorer take his DFB Cup tally to three goals.

Bayern, though, are just one of two current top five teams heading into the quarterfinals.

Fifth placed Bayer Leverkusen beat promotion chasers Stuttgart 2-1 also on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 2016/2017 winners Borussia Dortmund bowed out following after a 3-2 away loss at struggling Werder Bremen.

But notably missing from the last 16 games were fourth placed Borussia Mochengladbach who had set the pace in the first half of the Bundesliga season in roaring fashion before fading into the winter break and beyond following their 2-1 second round exit at the hands of Dortmund last October.

Meanwhile, winter champions and 2018/2019 DFB Cup runners -up RB Leipzig are also out following a stunning 3-1 away loss to 2017/2018 winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leipzig’s defeat came just six days before their big top two Bundesliga showdown away at Bayern on February 9.

Interestingly, Sunday’s match will see two former Hoffenheim coach’s Hans Flick of Bayern and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann’s debut meeting in opposite dugouts in a match that could possibly define the direction of this seasons’ Bundeliga title.

LIVE TV BUNDESLIGA

07/02/2020

Live: StarTimes World Football:

21h30: Eintracht Frankfurt-FC Augsburg

08/02/2020

All 16h30 unless started

StarTimes Premium:

16h30: VfL Wolfsburg-Fortuna Dusseldorf

Live: StarTimes Sports Arena:

Werder Bremen-Union Berlin

Live: StarTimes Sports Focus:

Hertha Berlin-FSV Mainz

Live StarTimes Sports Life:

Freiburg-Hoffenheim

Live StarTimes World Football:

19h30: Schalke O4-Paderborn 07

09/02/2020

LiveStarTimes World Football:

16h30: Borussia Monchengladbach-FC Koln

Live StarTimes World Football:

19h00: Bayern Munich-RB Leipzig

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]