Chipata civil servant nabbed for faking death of her Auntie and claiming her insurance benefits

By Chief Editor
A 46 year old civil servant under the Department of Works and Supply in Chipata has been arrested for faking the death of her Auntie.

And police in Chipata are investigating a similar case in which the same suspect was attempting to fake the death of her husband, a soldier of Gonda Barracks who is serving in Central African Republic for peacekeeping mission.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says Petronella Chongwe, a Registry Clerk and a wife to a soldier, is facing three counts, obtaining money by false pretenses, Forgery and Uttering false documents.

Mr. Sakala revealed that between 18th and 21st November 2019, the suspect tendered in her documents, death and burial certificates, to Madison Insurance on the pretext that her auntie had died when in fact not.

He says Madison Insurance processed the payment of 10,000 Kwacha for the suspect’s Auntie’s death.

Mr. Sakala explains that the suspect got the money before the death of her Auntie, Feneladi Njobvu aged 86.

He says the suspect’s Auntie later died in December 2019.

The Police Commissioner further says the insurance company realized that the suspect faked the death of her auntie when she presented another claim of her husband who is still alive.

Mr. Sakala says the suspect is appearing in court today for three counts involving her auntie’s death, while the other matter involving her husband is still under investigations.

Previous articleZambia Revenue Authority seize suspected base metals at Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

