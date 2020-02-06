Football legend Kalunga Bwalya has today successfully filed in his nomination for the FAZ presidency.

FAZ will hold its Elective General Meeting on March 28, 2020 to elect new office bearers.

“My entire life I have dedicated to football and feel that I still have a lot more to offer the game. I have presided over many committees and organizations both in football and outside of football and gained even more experience,” Kalusha said.

Therefore I have decided to throw my hat back in the ring for FAZ presidency. In the game of football you need to be prepared to win and to lose,” he said.

“I believe it’s worth a try to come and help Mother Zambia reclaim its former footballing glory.”

In 2018, the World soccer governing body FIFA Kalusha Bwalya for two years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The FIFA adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee banned Kalusha, a member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the time, for two years after concluding its investigations.

“The investigation against Mr. Bwalya was opened on 28 February 2017, and focused principally on benefits that Mr. Bwalya had received from Mr. Bin Hammam,” a statement from FIFA read.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Bwalya guilty of having violated art. 16 (Confidentiality) and art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. A fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 was also imposed on Mr. Bwalya.

In early 2019, after protesting and appealing the ban, the FIFA Appeal Committee partially upheld the appeal lodged by Kalusha Bwalya and reduced the sanction previously imposed by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee in its decision dated 12 April 2018.

After analyzing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, the FIFA Appeal Committee decided to reduce the duration of the ban from taking part in any football-related activity imposed on Mr. Bwalya to the period already served at the time of the notification of the present decision.

As a consequence, the ban imposed on Mr Bwalya ended upon notification of the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee and the fine was reduced to CHF 10,000.

