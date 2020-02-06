Football legend Kalunga Bwalya has today successfully filed in his nomination for the FAZ presidency.
FAZ will hold its Elective General Meeting on March 28, 2020 to elect new office bearers.
“My entire life I have dedicated to football and feel that I still have a lot more to offer the game. I have presided over many committees and organizations both in football and outside of football and gained even more experience,” Kalusha said.
Therefore I have decided to throw my hat back in the ring for FAZ presidency. In the game of football you need to be prepared to win and to lose,” he said.
“I believe it’s worth a try to come and help Mother Zambia reclaim its former footballing glory.”
In 2018, the World soccer governing body FIFA Kalusha Bwalya for two years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.
The FIFA adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee banned Kalusha, a member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the time, for two years after concluding its investigations.
“The investigation against Mr. Bwalya was opened on 28 February 2017, and focused principally on benefits that Mr. Bwalya had received from Mr. Bin Hammam,” a statement from FIFA read.
The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Bwalya guilty of having violated art. 16 (Confidentiality) and art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. A fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 was also imposed on Mr. Bwalya.
In early 2019, after protesting and appealing the ban, the FIFA Appeal Committee partially upheld the appeal lodged by Kalusha Bwalya and reduced the sanction previously imposed by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee in its decision dated 12 April 2018.
After analyzing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, the FIFA Appeal Committee decided to reduce the duration of the ban from taking part in any football-related activity imposed on Mr. Bwalya to the period already served at the time of the notification of the present decision.
As a consequence, the ban imposed on Mr Bwalya ended upon notification of the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee and the fine was reduced to CHF 10,000.
Ex convict of FIFA
This is what is wrong with Africans we never learn when to quit!
This habit of thinking only one person can bring development is very wrong. He had his time let him move on.
It’s about time too.
These days, Zambian football is a total joke.
I am sure you will do a much better job than Kamanga. After all, you have been the only factor that has brought pride to Zambian football both as a player and as coach.
However, tame your greed for money. Avoid dodgy deals. You will then succeed and people will start trusting you again.
Yamunyokola njala mambala.
So this guy has no investments that he can live on after playing soccer for so many years in Europe and for the National Team….still wanting to be employed….shame
The first things that he talks about is to insinuate that the current administration has messed up football administration in the country instead of dwelling on the positives and talking about building from there. I hope that he loses in a fair election.
Lack of versatility, lack of foresight, the Great Galu is back he can not survive without the football gravy train…he needs the money to sustain he lavish lifestyle, he longs for the days of FIFA tickets and selling Jerseys and stadium back door and pocketing everything. Its saddening that morons are calling for this Galu to come and save them….are you going to pay for this Galu’s ticket to RSA every weekend? Move on
Noone can do a worse job than Kamanga. That is why Kalusha can see a chance to return. If anything we should have seen hundreds of Zambians raising their hands for this post because we can’t be this useless in running our soccer. Or aren’t Zambians ambitious about our football? Helplessly watching Kamanga fail like this and doing nothing!
Is it a coincidence that mostly only the corrupt PF rats are supporting a corruption convict to run FAZ ??
No coincidence, they have no morals or integrity, stealing is seen as part of the job