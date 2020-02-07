1.5 C
Friday, February 7, 2020
Feature Politics

Simaata Simaata fired as Secretary General of the opposition National Restoration Party.

By Chief Editor
Football Administrator Simaata Simaata has been fired as Secretary General of the opposition National Restoration Party.

Mr Simaata has been fired barely a month after he was appointed to the position.

It is reported that Mr Simaata has been fired because of his bad attitude which made it difficult to work with other party officials.

Mr Simaata is also reported to have created a hostile environment where he was not willing to meeting and discuss party matters with other people.

And Party spokesperson Ezra Ngulube confirmed the development and said Mr Simaata has been fired for failure to deliver.

Mr Ngulube said Mr Simaata was given targets to meet in the shortest possible time which he has failed to do.

The National Restoration Party on 20 January 2020 appointed Former City of Lusaka Football Club General Manager, Simataa Simataa as Party Secretary General.

Mr. Simataa took over the position from Ezra Ngulube who was then moved and appointed as new Deputy National Chairperson.

  1. Uyu mukalamba nao tomfwafye, bu Kitwe bwalipitilila sana, he is a Mr “knows all than others”. At FAZ he was somehow fired, at Finance Bank he was somehow fired, at the Zambian Scout Association, he was somehow fired………….the list is long………..and now in politics, the same thing has started happening. He is simply not a team player, he is full of himself.

