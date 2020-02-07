-0.4 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 7, 2020
Vehicle Assembly plant coming to Kapiri-Prof Chirwa

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s renowned UK based Professor Clive Chirwa has announced that a vehicle assembly plant will soon be launched in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province.

Speaking during the unveiling of new bus design, Prof Chirwa said the vehicle assembly plant will create about 1, 000 jobs once operational.

Prof Chirwa has designed and manufactured a high roof monocoque bus according to the Provisions of Statutory Instrument (SI) No 79 of 2016.

This is the first-ever AUVIV bus to be manufactured according to the Zambian laws.

“The reality is that this company is a global company manufacturing for the entire world. Zambia is one of the countries according to the company’s strategic plan where an assembly plant is earmarked. This will be in Kapiri Mposhi. This is where vehicle assemblies will be done from. There might be assemblies of perhaps not the entire vehicle but assemblies of AV electrical vehicle parts,” Prof Chirwa said.

He said according to the company’s strategic plan, the vehicle assembly plant is expected to begin operations in 2022.

“We are a private company, entirely a private company, therefore, we don’t need anything from the government. But if there is any tax incentives and they will not be asking for it…that would be appreciated,” he said.

Prof Chirwa said the vehicle was specifically designed to take care of the local policies.

He said the AUVIV bus was expected to be a 21st Century leading brand like Ford in the 19th Century and the Toyota in 20th Century.

Prof Chirwa said the vehicle parts that will be manufactured in Zambia will be supplied across the globe.

“Manufacturing today is simpler as everything is done by specialist industries. Every single manufacturing company today is an assembly plant. It’s much simpler today to have an assembly plant. AUVIV is coming to Zambia today as a diesel and petrol engine simply because there is no infrastructure for charging points. If we had them, we would have brought electrical vehicles…so they are taking the electrical vehicle to Europe,” Prof Chirwa said.

The launch of the vehicle took place at the Government Complex in Lusaka and was attended by Works and Supply Minister Slyvia Chalikosa and Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa other government and related industry officials.

And Kapiri Member of Parliament Stanley Kakubo described the development as good news.

“The good news today is that Kapiri Mposhi will be home to our country’s motor vehicle assembly plant.

Mr. Kakubo said AUVIV will be producing environmentally cleaner, safer, more comfortable and yet more affordable commercial vehicles like minibusses, panel vans including ambulances and refrigerated vans.

“I have to say that the AUVIV could not have come at a better time for us in Kapiri Mposhi. The plant will bring opportunities for our people especially our Youths. We are looking forward to skills training via the jobs that will come, the value chain for supplies of consumables, we also see an opportunity for small businesses opening to make bolts and nuts and other parts that will be needed,” Mr. Kakubo said.

Kapiri Mposhi Member of Parliament Stanley Kakubo with Prof Chirwa at the launch of the City Cruiser Bus in Lusaka
  1. Thank you Prof Chirwa, Zambia needs such, I only wish this man was given Zambia Railways, he had such brilliant strategy for ZR but NSANJE SOME PEOPLE NSANJE, Well-done especially for the Manufacturing and assembly at Kapili, well-done

