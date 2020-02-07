1.6 C
Zambia Police canceled HH’s Approved campaign program with immediate effect

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Chilubi have canceled Hakainde Hichilema’s approved campaign program with immediate effect.

Mr Hichilema arrived this evening in Chilubi to drum up support for UPND candidate ahead of Chilubi Constituency by election which fell vacant when PF MP Rosario Fundanga died .

Police ,last Wednesday, approved a campaign schedule to allow for the arrival of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to campaign effective Friday 7th February 2020 up to Sunday sunset 9th February 2019.

But according to a statements issued nu the Office of the UPND Secretary General, PF’s campaign team opted to get all the slots and dates for UPND campaign schedule and fitted in President Edgar Lungu in order to stop Mr Hicgilema from campaigning.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cautioned Police Officers policing the Chilubi Parliamentary by- election scheduled for 13th February, 2020 against engaging themselves in active politics and has advised them to be professional as they discharge their duties.

Mr Kanganja said the role of the police in any election was to ensure that law and order prevails during the whole electoral process hence did not expect any police officer to side with any political party as doing so was against police ethics.

He has directed them to deal with any situation decisively by bringing all those that would want to distabilise the peace currently prevailing in Chilubi to book.

Mr Kanganja who took time to interact with members of the community said Zambia has enjoyed peace for a long time hence called upon members of the community to safeguard the peace currently prevailing in the country by saying no to any form of violence.

He advised all political parties to conduct their political activities according to the drawn schedule so as to avoid clashing.

The Inspector General directed officers on the ground to firmly deal with all those that would deliberately choose to dare the police.

Mr Kanganja is in the area to check on the security situation, appreciate the deployment pattern as well as check on the welfare of police officers deployed in the area.

He has described the security situation as stable and has urged all political players to continue conducting their campaigns peacefully. San

Among the areas visited are Santa Maria, Muchinshi and Chaba.

This is according to a statement issued by Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

