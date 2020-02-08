-2.1 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 8, 2020
type here...
Economy

Stephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine

By Chief Editor
33 views
0
Economy Stephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has assured Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province of Security at Kasenseli gold mine against illegal miners.

Hon. Kampyongo has stated that Police will not allow President Lungu’s directive to suspend mining activities at Kasenseli to be frustrated adding that necessary security measures will be put in place to ensure that the directive is adhered to.

The Minister made the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Chief Chibwika at his palace in Mwinilunga district on Friday.

Hon. Kampyongo said no mining licences have been given out for people to mine at Kasenseli and has warned all those mining illegally that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“Our coming is to assure you your Royal Highness that we will secure this place as we agree on the modus operandi”, Hon. Kampyongo assured

The government last year declared gold as a strategic reserve and suspended all activities at Kasenseli Gold Mine following a cabinet decision.

Hon. Kampyongo said it is the desire of the government to see to it that the local community and beyond benefit from the resource.

“The natural resource found in this area must be harnessed for the benefit of the local community first and foremost and beyond,” he said.

He observed the need for police to intensify security in the area which has been invaded by foreigners from all walks of life who are buying gold from illegal miners

He said if illegal mining in the area is allowed to continue despite the Presidential directive and the community continues to feel excluded it may culminate in civil strife as the residents would also want to benefit from the resource.

Hon. Kampyongo thanked the Chief and his subjects for exercising patience as the government works on modalities to conduct structured mining in the area which would also see the community benefit through the construction of roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure.

And Chief Chibwika has appealed to the government to consider putting up a police station in the area to help combat crime which he says has been on an increase following the discovery of gold.

“It is important if we can have police presence here by way of a police post it will help us address some of these issues, being a border area we have all these people crossing both ways,” he appealed.

The Home Affairs Minister was accompanied by the Provincial Minister Hon Nathaniel Mubukwanu, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eugene Sibote among other senior security government officials.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleDavies Mwila builds a Primary School and hands it to Government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Stephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has assured Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province of Security at...
Read more
Headlines

Davies Mwila builds a Primary School and hands it to Government

Chief Editor - 0
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has handed over Davies Mwila Mupati Primary School to the government, the school he built in...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Battle to Stay in Charge

sports - 0
Nkana on Saturday battle to stay in command of the FAZ Super Division table when they visit Lusaka Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in...
Read more
Columns

Are PF Cadres Bewitched by Seer 1? Against Wilfred Sameta attacks on Sexual Rights.

editor - 4
Is Seer 1 behind PF cadre Wilfred Sameta's naïveté? Seer 1 self-confessed powers over the PF cartel seems to bewitch cadres into worshipping the...
Read more
Economy

South African Airways ends flights to Ndola

editor - 7
The South African Airways (SAA) will cease all its flights to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola effective end of this month. The flight...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

South African Airways ends flights to Ndola

Economy editor - 7
The South African Airways (SAA) will cease all its flights to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola effective end of this month. The flight...
Read more

The Brazilian Bioenergy firm to help Zambia develop the Biofuel Industry

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The Brazilian Bioenergy, Ethanol and Sugarcane Association has pledged to support Zambia with technological advancements in its quest to develop the Biofuel Industry. Association...
Read more

Zambia Economy to Improve this Year-Habaazoka

Economy Chief Editor - 19
Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habaazoka has predicated that Zambia’s economic situation is expected to improve in 2020. Dr. Habaazoka said this is especially...
Read more

Some businesses keep records in characters, says ZRA boss

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has said tax authorities in Africa need to collaborate and share information to ease the identification of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]