The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected over K 1.2 billion in toll fees last year. NRFA Chief Executive Officer Wallece Mumba said this surpasses the initial One billion Kwacha estimated target for 2019.

Mr. Mumba has attributed the increase of revenue collection to the addition of Eight toll gates to 24 doted across the country. Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Mumba said in 2018 the agency collected 9 hundred and 26 Million Kwacha.

Mr. Mumba said for 2020 the Agency has projected an even further increase of about K 1.6 Billion. He said this year the agency has plans to increase toll gates revenue collection to 40 countrywide.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mumba also disclosed that the road sector budget for the financial year 2019 was K 6.4 billion with local resources contributing over K 2 billion while external resources contributed over K 4.4 billion kwacha.

Mr. Mumba also revealed that the Agency received over K 590 million from Government from December 2019 to January 2020 to pay local road contractors.

He said so far, the agency has paid out over K 4 000 million to local contractors and over K 70 Million paid to foreign contractors.

Meanwhile, NRFA Road Tolling Director Daniel Mtonga said the introduction of the electronic card system is now bearing fruits as the agency managed to collect over K 116 million.

Mr. Mtonga said that this year the agency plans to issue 8 000 Electronic Card System countrywide.

