Green Eagles are the new leaders of the FAZ Super Division today after a gritty 1-0 away victory over Green Buffaloes at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

It took until the 69th minute in this war of attrition for Eagles to snatch the three points through Ronald Chibwe.

Chibwe headed in a cross on the far post from Amity Shamende to break the deadlock.

Eagles have 40 points, exchanging places with Nkana who drop to number two on 39 points after they squandered a halftime to finish 1-1 away to Lusaka Dynamos in the late kickoff at the same venue.

Idris Mbombo put Nkana ahead with a superb right footed shot from the edge of the box.

Then, the post and some inspired goalkeeping by Alain Ngeleka saved Nkana.

But Ngeleka was finally breached in the 85th minute when Willy Stephanus innocuous looking shot from outside the box took a bounce in the box and rolled under the body of a diving Ngeleka.

Meanwhile, defending champions Zesco United battle to go third on 38 points tomorrow when they visit bottom placed Mufulira Wanderers.

But Zesco will find a familiar face awaiting them at Shinde Stadium where their former coach Tenant Chembo is seeking to stay unbeaten for a third successive game in charge after drawing his first two games.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 24

08/02/2019

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Red Arrows 0

Lumwana Radiants 0- Buildcon 0

Power Dynamos 4-KSYA 0

Napsa Stars 0 -Nkwazi 1

Green Buffaloes 0-Green Eagles 1

Lusaka Dynamos 1-Nkana 1

09/02/2020

Zanaco-Kabwe Warriors

Nakambala Leopards-Forest Rangers

Mufulira Wanderers-Zesco United

[Read 51 times, 51 reads today]