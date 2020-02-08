-1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 8, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Green Eagles Knock Nkana from Number One

By sports
33 views
1
Sports Feature Sports Green Eagles Knock Nkana from Number One
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Eagles are the new leaders of the FAZ Super Division today after a gritty 1-0 away victory over Green Buffaloes at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

It took until the 69th minute in this war of attrition for Eagles to snatch the three points through Ronald Chibwe.

Chibwe headed in a cross on the far post from Amity Shamende to break the deadlock.

Eagles have 40 points, exchanging places with Nkana who drop to number two on 39 points after they squandered a halftime to finish 1-1 away to Lusaka Dynamos in the late kickoff at the same venue.

Idris Mbombo put Nkana ahead with a superb right footed shot from the edge of the box.

Then, the post and some inspired goalkeeping by Alain Ngeleka saved Nkana.

But Ngeleka was finally breached in the 85th minute when Willy Stephanus innocuous looking shot from outside the box took a bounce in the box and rolled under the body of a diving Ngeleka.

Meanwhile, defending champions Zesco United battle to go third on 38 points tomorrow when they visit bottom placed Mufulira Wanderers.

But Zesco will find a familiar face awaiting them at Shinde Stadium where their former coach Tenant Chembo is seeking to stay unbeaten for a third successive game in charge after drawing his first two games.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 24
08/02/2019
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Red Arrows 0
Lumwana Radiants 0- Buildcon 0
Power Dynamos 4-KSYA 0
Napsa Stars 0 -Nkwazi 1
Green Buffaloes 0-Green Eagles 1
Lusaka Dynamos 1-Nkana 1
09/02/2020
Zanaco-Kabwe Warriors
Nakambala Leopards-Forest Rangers
Mufulira Wanderers-Zesco United

[Read 51 times, 51 reads today]
Previous articleNational Road Fund Agency collects K1.2 Billion in toll fees in 2019

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Green Eagles Knock Nkana from Number One

Green Eagles are the new leaders of the FAZ Super Division today after a gritty 1-0 away victory over...
Read more
Economy

National Road Fund Agency collects K1.2 Billion in toll fees in 2019

Chief Editor - 6
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected over K 1.2 billion in toll fees last year. NRFA Chief Executive Officer Wallece Mumba said...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu arrives in Northern Province on a four-day working visit

Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for Zambians to remain united and maintain the Spirit of oneness regardless of ethnic groupings. Speaking...
Read more
Economy

Stephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine

Chief Editor - 2
Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has assured Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province of Security at Kasenseli gold mine against illegal...
Read more
General News

Davies Mwila builds a Primary School and hands it to Government

Chief Editor - 13
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has handed over Davies Mwila Mupati Primary School to the government, the school he built in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Battle to Stay in Charge

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana on Saturday battle to stay in command of the FAZ Super Division table when they visit Lusaka Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in...
Read more

Dan Kabwe Relishing Challenge at Silver Stars

Feature Sports sports - 1
Expectations are said to be high as coach Dan Kabwe starts his reign at Malawean Super League side Silver Strikers. Kabwe late last month replaced...
Read more

Prison Leopards Recall Fired Coach

Feature Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division One side Prison Leopards have reversed the dismissal of head Coach Mwenya Chipepo after an outcry from club supporters. Prison earlier this...
Read more

BUNDESLIGA DIARY:Double Vision Feeling Returns to Bayern

Feature Sports sports - 0
Bayern Munich stayed on course for a successive league and cup double after showing shades of their current Bundesliga revival in the DFB Cup...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 51 times, 51 reads today]