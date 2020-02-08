President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for Zambians to remain united and maintain the Spirit of oneness regardless of ethnic groupings. Speaking upon arrival at Kasama airport this morning, President Lungu said there is a need for Zambians to embrace the spirit of unity and love.

The Head of State said his government will not entertain tribal talks aimed at dividing the nation, adding that Zambia belongs to everyone hence the need for people to remain proud of being Zambians.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment towards upholding the one Zambia, one nation motto.

The President praised the police for maintaining law and order in Chilubi district ahead of the parliamentary by-elections, saying enforcing of law and order is imperative if sanity is to be maintained in the country.

Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya said campaigns in Chilubi have been peaceful. Mr. Bwalya said the people of Chilubi are ready and eager to go to the polls next week.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has asked traditional leaders to help defuse the tension in North Western province between the Lunda and Luvale people. President Lungu who knelt before Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said that the Litunga, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Kalonga Gawa Undi, and Mpezeni should help the government to find a lasting solution on the matter.

President Lungu said that the situation in Zambezi District is bad and that it can lead to tribal war if nothing is done. The Head of State said that Government did not want to use force but wants the situation to be solved through dialogue and agreements.

President Lungu said that security officers have been deployed to ensure there is peace and stability. The President said that the confusion arose when the Lunda’s attempted to exhume the remains of the Luvale headman who was buried on the East Bank of the Zambezi River.

President Lungu says tribal conflicts should not be allowed in Zambia. President Lungu said he met Chief Ishindi of the Lunda People at State House last week and encouraged him to engage his subjects on the need to promote peace.

And, in response, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people said he will engage his counterparts Paramount Chief Mpezeni and Kalonga Gawa Undi to chat the way forward.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has assured the Bashilubemba that he will secure a bus for them. He said the government will also ensure that the bus station in the area is completed.

President Lungu said the government wants projects in Mungwi district to be completed before 2021.

