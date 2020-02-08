-1 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 8, 2020
type here...
Headlines

President Lungu arrives in Northern Province on a four-day working visit

By Chief Editor
33 views
7
Headlines President Lungu arrives in Northern Province on a four-day working visit
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for Zambians to remain united and maintain the Spirit of oneness regardless of ethnic groupings. Speaking upon arrival at Kasama airport this morning, President Lungu said there is a need for Zambians to embrace the spirit of unity and love.

The Head of State said his government will not entertain tribal talks aimed at dividing the nation, adding that Zambia belongs to everyone hence the need for people to remain proud of being Zambians.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment towards upholding the one Zambia, one nation motto.

The President praised the police for maintaining law and order in Chilubi district ahead of the parliamentary by-elections, saying enforcing of law and order is imperative if sanity is to be maintained in the country.

Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya said campaigns in Chilubi have been peaceful. Mr. Bwalya said the people of Chilubi are ready and eager to go to the polls next week.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has asked traditional leaders to help defuse the tension in North Western province between the Lunda and Luvale people. President Lungu who knelt before Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said that the Litunga, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Kalonga Gawa Undi, and Mpezeni should help the government to find a lasting solution on the matter.

President Lungu said that the situation in Zambezi District is bad and that it can lead to tribal war if nothing is done. The Head of State said that Government did not want to use force but wants the situation to be solved through dialogue and agreements.

President Lungu said that security officers have been deployed to ensure there is peace and stability. The President said that the confusion arose when the Lunda’s attempted to exhume the remains of the Luvale headman who was buried on the East Bank of the Zambezi River.

President Lungu says tribal conflicts should not be allowed in Zambia. President Lungu said he met Chief Ishindi of the Lunda People at State House last week and encouraged him to engage his subjects on the need to promote peace.

And, in response, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people said he will engage his counterparts Paramount Chief Mpezeni and Kalonga Gawa Undi to chat the way forward.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has assured the Bashilubemba that he will secure a bus for them. He said the government will also ensure that the bus station in the area is completed.

President Lungu said the government wants projects in Mungwi district to be completed before 2021.

[Read 378 times, 378 reads today]
Previous articleStephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine
Next articleNational Road Fund Agency collects K1.2 Billion in toll fees in 2019

7 COMMENTS

  2. What powers do the Chitimukulu, Gawa Undi, Mpezeni and the Litunga hv over the Lundas and Luvales? Edgar Lungu should invite nation-building scholars to give informed talks on this subject through various European embassies. They will gladly oblige him. He will be surprised by the commonalities of the problems we’re facing and some European countries during the early days.

  4. David Livingston died on his mission to Northern Province, Chilubi island and surrounding.
    If Ba Edgar die of malaria, don’t blame anyone.

  5. Further to my comment above, the Bemba, Chewa, Ngoni and Lozi traditional rulers hv not studied the Lunda Luvale conflict. Membership of a nation-state as represented by citizenship hasn’t been given importance by the PF govt itself. It’s membership of a tribe that has been counting. Anyway, Gawa Undi and Mpezeni hv their own conflict to deal with btwn Chewas and Ngoni in some parts of Eastern province.

  7. @Nemwene
    Why always find wrongs for the president? The president is saying that Chief Ishinda paid his visit to state house definitely they were discussing peace in North Western Province. The mentioned para mount Chiefs were being asked to mediate peace truce in the region.Bashilubemba obviously shall spearhead the matter amongst them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

National Road Fund Agency collects K1.2 Billion in toll fees in 2019

The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected over K 1.2 billion in toll fees last year. NRFA Chief...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu arrives in Northern Province on a four-day working visit

Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for Zambians to remain united and maintain the Spirit of oneness regardless of ethnic groupings. Speaking...
Read more
Economy

Stephen Kampyongo warns illegal Gold Miners in at Kasenseli gold mine

Chief Editor - 2
Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has assured Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district in North-Western Province of Security at Kasenseli gold mine against illegal...
Read more
General News

Davies Mwila builds a Primary School and hands it to Government

Chief Editor - 8
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has handed over Davies Mwila Mupati Primary School to the government, the school he built in...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Battle to Stay in Charge

sports - 0
Nkana on Saturday battle to stay in command of the FAZ Super Division table when they visit Lusaka Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police cancels HH’s Approved campaign program with immediate effect

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Police in Chilubi have cancelled Hakainde Hichilema's approved campaign program with immediate effect. Mr Hichilema arrived this evening in Chilubi to drum up support for...
Read more

Government will not extend UZI’s licence to set up a fourth Mobile Operator in Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says the six months extension given to UZI Mobile, Zambia's fourth mobile operator to set up will not...
Read more

Vehicle Assembly plant coming to Kapiri-Prof Chirwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
Zambia’s renowned UK based Professor Clive Chirwa has announced that a vehicle assembly plant will soon be launched in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province. Speaking during...
Read more

Kalusha Bwalya files in nomination for FAZ presidency, says he still has a lot to offer

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
Football legend Kalunga Bwalya has today successfully filed in his nomination for the FAZ presidency. FAZ will hold its Elective General Meeting on March 28,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 378 times, 378 reads today]