Sunday, February 9, 2020
Zambia should not be divided by selfish politicians ahead of the 2021 general elections-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia belongs to all tribal groupings in the country and should not be divided by selfish politicians ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking on arrival at Kasama Airport, Saturday morning, President Lungu said tribalism is a retrogressive act that should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

The Head of State says no tribe is superior than the other and that all citizens regardless of their political affiliation have an obligation to safeguard the peace the country has enjoyed over the years.

He said tribal conflicts that have rocked North Western Province should not be allowed to go unchecked.

President Lungu urged the provincial leadership in Northern Province to continue promoting peace in the region.

“We the Patriotic Front have a legacy of peace. In our strongholds, there has never been fights,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State also advised the Police to ignore those branding them as opposition cadres. He said he cannot be swayed into believing in baseless allegations against the Police by some politicians.

On the issue of maintaining law and order ahead of the 2021 general elections, President Lungu urged Police officers to use minimum force when necessary as they execute their duties.

“What we need in this country is peace. You will not always be praised for the job you do for this nation,” President Lungu said.

And Northern Province Minister Hon Chungu Bwalya assured the President that no amount of divisive tactics by some politicians will sway the people of Northern Province into working against the ruling party.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu drums up support for the Patriotic Front (PF) Candidate Mulenga Fube in the February 13th Parliamentary by-election at Santa Maria Mission in Chilubi constituency, Northern Province.
Meanwhile, speaking during the launch of the One Animal Per Household Project ‘Chipompo Livestock Service Centre’ and commissioning of the Musa Milk Processing Centre, President Lungu said the livestock sector has enormous potential to create jobs for citizens countrywide.

He said Government is determined to transform the livestock sector into a lucractive business for livestock farmers.

The Head of State commended the African Development Bank, IFAD and other cooperating partners for their unwavering support to Zambia.

On the other hand, Hon. Chungu, the Provincial Minister, said the commissioning of the Musa Processing Centre and Chipompo Livestock Service Centre is a milestone and commended the Head of State for his commitment in developing Northern Province.

Meanwhile, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Hon Nkandu Luo said the ministry will not relent in actualising Government’s vision on economic diversification.

And the African Development Bank representative Mary Munyau said the US$18 million livestock development project is expected to grow the livestock sector in areas such as Kasama, Chinsali, Luwingu, Isoka and Mbala.

Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa showered accolades on President Lungu for his commitment towards delivering on his campaign promises.

He urged the people of Kasama to continue rallying behind the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) for continued development.

Muchinga Province Minister Hon Malozo Sichone, Minister of Lands Hon Jean Kapata, Minister of Gender Hon Elizabeth Phiri, Minister of Transport and Communications Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya, Kasama Mayor Fredrick Chisanga, Lukanshya Member of Parliament Hon. Munkonge, Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa and Kasama Town Clerk Zakeyo Mbao were on hand to receive the President at Kasama Airport and attended the programmes in Kasama district.

Previous article
Next article

1 COMMENT

  1. That’s how a leader talks, denouncing tribalism. And he’s right, in PF strongholds, violence doesn’t happen during elections and other parties should preach the same.

