The UPND on the Copperbelt has reacted angrily to what they have termed as insults and hate speech against its Leader Hakainde Hichilema by Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo.
UPND aspiring candidate for Kabushi Anthony Bwalya says Mr. Lusambo has no right to come to Kabushi Constituency and insult the collective intelligence by importing cadres into Lubuto Ward only to come and discuss the persona of Mr Hichilema at the expense of real issues affecting the people.
Mr Bwalya has also rejected as mentally challenged and uneducated Mr. Lusambo’s public characterization of Mr. Hichilema as a satanist because Mr. Lusambo has no basis to prove his wildly fabricated fantacisies.
He has reminded Mr. Lusambo that the people of Kabushi no longer have time to listen to morally bankrupt politicians whose mild perception of reality drives them towards the public desecration of political opponents as a way of canvassing public support.
Mr Bwalya said Mr Lusambo no longer represents the standard and quality of leadership befitting of the people of Kabushi because under his leadership, the people of Kabushi have lost an opportunity to improve public infrastructure such as roads, clinics, schools and other social amenities; with Constituency Development Fund resources squandered for his own political ambitions.
He has therefore challenging Mr. Lusambo, to cause the publication of report, accounting for ALL CDF resources Kabushi has received since he assumed office, as well as detailing all the projects associated with CDF expenses in the period 2016 – 2019.
Mr Bwalya said the people of Kabushi are passionate about accountability and will not allow Constituency resources to be squandered for political purposes.
He added that the people of Kabushi do not want funeral vehicles but investments in local healthcare, local education and local business development.
Two weeks ago Hr.Kampyongo while in Chingola issued an Order that they will be no Political gatherings on the copperbelt in the midst of ritual killings and gassing of member the general public at night A going on there.Has Lusambo defied that Order?
Why are you not reporting the cancellation of agreed campain time slots for the opposition in chilubi ???????
There is no smoke without fire. Kz
The power of perception becomes reality due to constant publist, this is your specialty. but the question is for how long do you think Zambians will succumb to your spell?
Lusambo went ahead with the rally despite the “orders” from Kampyongo simply because none of the rules or laws apply to the PF …look what is happening in Chilubi. Another 5 years of the PF will be the complete end of even the little semblance of democracy we currently have …as Zambians we should learn to change political parties in power quick enough …we are the creators of these monsters that we later hate …let’s be more responsible
So this moroon Lusambo now identifies himself as PF just like bandit Mwale and bandit Siliya…and for you Anthony Bwalya so you already looking for employment in UPND…i didn’t know you’re also a Cadre….in Zambia Politics has become a biggest employer