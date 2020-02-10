Zesco United Coach George Lwandamina insists they have not turned the corner despite a two point gap between the defending league champions and the leaders.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions on Sunday beat last placed Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 away to collect their second league victory in 2020 after winning just one and drawing one of their last six matches since the start of the new year.

That run of results saw Zesco tumble from first to fifth before making a modest gain to go to number four after the victory at Wanderers on February 9 at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

“No, we will be dealing with our own games and we don’t have to be looking at what is happening elsewhere,” Lwandamina said.

Zesco ‘s first win of 2020 was on January 22 when they beat neighbours Buildcon 2-1 away in a Ndola derby before losing by the same margin on the road to Kabwe Warriors and drawing 0-0 at home last weekend against struggling Nakambala Leopards.

“Sometimes playing at home comes with its own advantages and disadvantages,” Lwandamina said.

” Sometimes players play under pressure going by the way we have been playing.

“So today, playing away from our faithful supporters, we got the desired result.”

Two late goals from Winston Kalengo and John Makwatta in the 84th and 88th minutes respectively saw Zesco move to 38 points from 19 games.

Fourth placed Zesco are now two points behind leaders Green Eagles who have played 20 games with thirteen fixtures left after round 21.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 24

08/02/2019

Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Eric Yema 77′)-Red Arrows 0

Lumwana Radiants 0- Buildcon 0

Power Dynamos 4(Patson Daka 14′, Kennedy Musonda 53′ 58′ 62′)-KSYA 0

Napsa Stars 0 -Nkwazi 1(Stephen Mutama 37′)

Green Buffaloes 0-Green Eagles 1(Ronald Chibwe 69′)

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Willie Stephanus 88′)-Nkana 1(Idris Mbombo 11′)

09/02/2020

Zanaco 3(Lassa Kiala 6′, Belchance Makiase 48′, Rodgers Kola 90’+1)-Kabwe Warriors 2(Jimmy Ndhlovu 24′ , Ali Sadiki 73′)

Nakambala Leopards 1(Lubinda Mundia 89′)-Forest Rangers 3(Quadri Kola 59′, Adams Zikiru 60′ 65′)

Mufulira Wanderers 0-Zesco United 2(Winston Kalengo 84′, John Makwatta 88’)

