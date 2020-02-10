4.6 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 10, 2020
type here...
Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD :Lwandamina Stays Modest Despite Beating Mighty

By sports
33 views
0
Sports WEEKEND SCORECARD :Lwandamina Stays Modest Despite Beating Mighty
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United Coach George Lwandamina insists they have not turned the corner despite a two point gap between the defending league champions and the leaders.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions on Sunday beat last placed Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 away to collect their second league victory in 2020 after winning just one and drawing one of their last six matches since the start of the new year.

That run of results saw Zesco tumble from first to fifth before making a modest gain to go to number four after the victory at Wanderers on February 9 at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

“No, we will be dealing with our own games and we don’t have to be looking at what is happening elsewhere,” Lwandamina said.

Zesco ‘s first win of 2020 was on January 22 when they beat neighbours Buildcon 2-1 away in a Ndola derby before losing by the same margin on the road to Kabwe Warriors and drawing 0-0 at home last weekend against struggling Nakambala Leopards.

“Sometimes playing at home comes with its own advantages and disadvantages,” Lwandamina said.

” Sometimes players play under pressure going by the way we have been playing.

“So today, playing away from our faithful supporters, we got the desired result.”

Two late goals from Winston Kalengo and John Makwatta in the 84th and 88th minutes respectively saw Zesco move to 38 points from 19 games.

Fourth placed Zesco are now two points behind leaders Green Eagles who have played 20 games with thirteen fixtures left after round 21.

WEEKEND SCORECARD
FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 24
08/02/2019
Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Eric Yema 77′)-Red Arrows 0

Lumwana Radiants 0- Buildcon 0

Power Dynamos 4(Patson Daka 14′, Kennedy Musonda 53′ 58′ 62′)-KSYA 0

Napsa Stars 0 -Nkwazi 1(Stephen Mutama 37′)

Green Buffaloes 0-Green Eagles 1(Ronald Chibwe 69′)

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Willie Stephanus 88′)-Nkana 1(Idris Mbombo 11′)

09/02/2020
Zanaco 3(Lassa Kiala 6′, Belchance Makiase 48′, Rodgers Kola 90’+1)-Kabwe Warriors 2(Jimmy Ndhlovu 24′ , Ali Sadiki 73′)

Nakambala Leopards 1(Lubinda Mundia 89′)-Forest Rangers 3(Quadri Kola 59′, Adams Zikiru 60′ 65′)

Mufulira Wanderers 0-Zesco United 2(Winston Kalengo 84′, John Makwatta 88’)

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleInspector General of Police Kanganja dismisses reports of “gassing” in Lusaka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

WEEKEND SCORECARD :Lwandamina Stays Modest Despite Beating Mighty

Zesco United Coach George Lwandamina insists they have not turned the corner despite a two point gap between the...
Read more
General News

Inspector General of Police Kanganja dismisses reports of “gassing” in Lusaka

editor - 16
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has dismissed information circulating on social media in which it is being insinuated that most parts of Lusaka...
Read more
Feature Politics

Human Rights Commission calls on PF to provide leadership against tribalism

editor - 18
Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga has called for any end to continued hate speech based on one’s ethnic or tribal orientation because it...
Read more
Headlines

Barclays Bank Zambia PLC officially becomes Absa Bank Zambia PLC

editor - 6
Barclays Bank Zambia PLC completes legal name change to Absa Bank Zambia PLC Company fully rebrands and adopts Absa name across Zambia Absa...
Read more
Rural News

Hailstorms destroy over 60 houses and maize fields in Samfya

editor - 5
Over 60 houses have collapsed in Samfya district of Luapula Province following a hailstorm and heavy rains that have left several families without food...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Determined Zesco beat Mighty, Forest, Zanaco win

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zesco United showed character of old today with an efficient display to beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 to make a marginal but important move...
Read more

Green Eagles Knock Nkana from Number One

Feature Sports sports - 4
Green Eagles are the new leaders of the FAZ Super Division today after a gritty 1-0 away victory over Green Buffaloes at National Heroes...
Read more

Nkana Battle to Stay in Charge

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana on Saturday battle to stay in command of the FAZ Super Division table when they visit Lusaka Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in...
Read more

Dan Kabwe Relishing Challenge at Silver Stars

Feature Sports sports - 1
Expectations are said to be high as coach Dan Kabwe starts his reign at Malawean Super League side Silver Strikers. Kabwe late last month replaced...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]