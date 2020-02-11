Political Analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that the decision by the Malawi Constitutional Court to nullify the presidential election results has put Zambia’s Constitutional Court to shame.

Malawi’s constitutional court last week annulled last year’s controversial election, which saw President Peter Mutharika narrowly re-elected.

The judge found there had been widespread irregularities in the 21 May vote.

This is the first election to be legally challenged since Malawi’s independence in 1964.

A new vote will take place within 151 days.

Dr Sishuwa said Zambia’s Constitutional Court has a lot to learn from their colleagues in Malawi.

“It annulled Presidential election results, called for a new vote and said the Electoral Commission will bear the petitioners’ costs. There’s even an order to inquire into the Commission’s capacity to run the new poll. Ndiye ma judgement aya,” Dr. Sishuwa wrote on Twitter.

“We have a long way to go to get to a better future, but we must go there,” he said.

And political researcher Dr Neo Simutanyi said there are important lessons to learn from the judgement.

“Mainly, that incumbents can not violate electoral rules, falsify election results and continue in office,” Dr Sishuwa said.

He said the Malawi Concourt has shown that it is possible for an African judiciary to be independent and to fairly and impartially adjudicate electoral disputes.

“Africa is a political laboratory and the Malawian case clearly shows that our political Institutions can function and fearlessly defend the rule of law and democracy,” he said.

“The Malawian Chief Justice said in conclusion: I hope this judgement will work to build the country. I hope Malawian and African citizens understand the import of that statement. As things stand in Zambia the Malawian judgement has put our judiciary to shame,” Dr Sishuwa said.

“Our Constitutional Court is not only incompetent, but an extension of the Executive. Under Lungu political institutions and accountability bodies have been rendered dysfunctional, while rules of the games are rigged in favour of those in power,” Dr Simutanyi said.

“Taking an election dispute to court is a waste of time and money, as the outcome is a foregone conclusion. To imagine that it took Concourt judges almost three years to rule on whether or not Lungu should have handed over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly, a matter which crucially was at the heart of the Concourt inertia following the lodging of the election petition by HH and GBM, shows just the incompetence of our so-called highest court,” Dr Simutanyi said.

