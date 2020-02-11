3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Malawi’s ConCourt has put Zambia’s to shame – Sishuwa

By editor
33 views
1
Feature Politics Malawi’s ConCourt has put Zambia’s to shame - Sishuwa
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Political Analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that the decision by the Malawi Constitutional Court to nullify the presidential election results has put Zambia’s Constitutional Court to shame.

Malawi’s constitutional court last week annulled last year’s controversial election, which saw President Peter Mutharika narrowly re-elected.

The judge found there had been widespread irregularities in the 21 May vote.

This is the first election to be legally challenged since Malawi’s independence in 1964.

A new vote will take place within 151 days.

Dr Sishuwa said Zambia’s Constitutional Court has a lot to learn from their colleagues in Malawi.

“It annulled Presidential election results, called for a new vote and said the Electoral Commission will bear the petitioners’ costs. There’s even an order to inquire into the Commission’s capacity to run the new poll. Ndiye ma judgement aya,” Dr. Sishuwa wrote on Twitter.

“We have a long way to go to get to a better future, but we must go there,” he said.

And political researcher Dr Neo Simutanyi said there are important lessons to learn from the judgement.

“Mainly, that incumbents can not violate electoral rules, falsify election results and continue in office,” Dr Sishuwa said.

He said the Malawi Concourt has shown that it is possible for an African judiciary to be independent and to fairly and impartially adjudicate electoral disputes.

“Africa is a political laboratory and the Malawian case clearly shows that our political Institutions can function and fearlessly defend the rule of law and democracy,” he said.

“The Malawian Chief Justice said in conclusion: I hope this judgement will work to build the country. I hope Malawian and African citizens understand the import of that statement. As things stand in Zambia the Malawian judgement has put our judiciary to shame,” Dr Sishuwa said.

“Our Constitutional Court is not only incompetent, but an extension of the Executive. Under Lungu political institutions and accountability bodies have been rendered dysfunctional, while rules of the games are rigged in favour of those in power,” Dr Simutanyi said.

“Taking an election dispute to court is a waste of time and money, as the outcome is a foregone conclusion. To imagine that it took Concourt judges almost three years to rule on whether or not Lungu should have handed over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly, a matter which crucially was at the heart of the Concourt inertia following the lodging of the election petition by HH and GBM, shows just the incompetence of our so-called highest court,” Dr Simutanyi said.

[Read 20 times, 20 reads today]
Previous articlePele is depressed and too embarrassed to leave the house, says Brazil legend’s son
Next articleDIV 1 WRAP:Kitwe United Maintain Two Point Lead

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP:Kitwe United Maintain Two Point Lead

Promotion contenders Kitwe United, Young Green Eagles, Indeni and Prison Leopards all maintained their top four positions in the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Malawi’s ConCourt has put Zambia’s to shame – Sishuwa

editor - 1
Political Analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that the decision by the Malawi Constitutional Court to nullify the presidential election results has put Zambia’s Constitutional...
Read more
Columns

Pele is depressed and too embarrassed to leave the house, says Brazil legend’s son

editor - 8
The 79-year-old has rarely been in public recently having struggled with his rehabilitation from a hip operation Brazil legend Pele is depressed and is too...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s continued active participation in major tourism events praised

Chief Editor - 4
The United Nations World Tourism Organisation has praised Zambia for continued active participation in major tourism events including the just-ended eleventh edition of the...
Read more
Rural News

CTPD concerned with the involvement of Children and Women in Gold Mining in Eastern Province

Chief Editor - 4
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has observed with concern the involvement of Children and Women in unconducive environments were Gold mining is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Human Rights Commission calls on PF to provide leadership against tribalism

Feature Politics editor - 19
Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga has called for any end to continued hate speech based on one’s ethnic or tribal orientation because it...
Read more

President Lungu urges PF not to emulate UPND in perpetuating violence

Feature Politics editor - 35
President Edgar Lungu has called for an end to violent campaigns in Chilubi and other areas where by elections will take place on 13th...
Read more

Lack of leadership has contributed to the loss of employment by Zambians-NAREP

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
President of the opposition National Restoration Party Steve Nyirenda says lack of leadership has contributed to the loss of employment by Zambians in various...
Read more

Opposition has not done much to ensure that Kaande ward in Mongu District is developed-Wina

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
Vice President INONGE WINA has asked the people of Kaande ward in Mongu District of Western Province to vote for a candidate who will...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 20 times, 20 reads today]