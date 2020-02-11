4.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Movie Review: Birds of Prey

By staff
It’s open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women

PROS

  • Good performance by the whole cast especially Margot Robbie ( Harley Quinn) and Jurnee Smollett-Bell ( Dinah Lance / Black Canary) .
  • Very entertaining action scenes.

CONS

  • The story line was not strong enough. It felt incoherent and had no particular direction.
  • The villains were lackluster , they should have posed more of a threat.

FAVORITE QUOTES

  • Harley Quinn: “I’m the one they should be scared of! Not you, not Mr J! Because I’m Harley Freaking Quinn!”
  • Harley Quinn: “YOU KILLED MY SANDWICH!”
  • The Huntress: “Do you know who I am?”

CONCLUSION

Harley Quinn was the breakout star of 2016 movie Suicide Squad. Her having a solo movie was inevitable. ‘Birds of Prey’ is not an origin story, though it does give a brief background about her, it is an easy going, funny and exhilarating view of Harley Quinns chaotic life. The all female lead cast did a fantastic job, all the main characters got a chance to shine. ‘Birds of Prey’ feels like it is supposed to be DC cinematic universe’s answer to Marvels DeadPool. It is not ,but the humor and over the top action scenes will still keep you thoroughly entertained.

The Movie is based in Gotham City , so for followers of the DC universe the absence of the citys two main staples is a strikingly odd omission. I get that the spotlight was to be solely on Harley Quinn but a cameo would have been nice.

Birds of Prey is a fun movie to watch. I feel it could have been much better , but then again it plays to the strengths of the main character and stays true to her.

RATING

3 out of 5

By Kapa Kaumba

