Zanaco tomorrow play their first of a gruelling four league match schedule before a critical 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal legged date against ambitious Egyptian club Pyramids on March 1.

Zanaco will host Pyramids in the first leg in Lusaka while the final leg quarterfinal date is set for March 8 in Cairo.

The Bankers, Zambia’s last continental campaigners this season, build-up to that continental date starts this Wednesday, February 13 when they host Kansanshi Dynamos.

Victory will still keep Zanaco 11th but move them to 28 points before returning to action this Saturday,February 15 away to KYSA where another victory will see them move into a projected top ten spot for the first time this season after crawling out of the reletion zone over the last three weeks.

A February 19 home Lusaka derby clash against Red Arrows will follow before a big test against FAZ Super Division leaders Green Eagles away on February 26.

But in the same juncture, defending champions Zesco United, who visit Power Dynamos in a delayed Week 4 fixture this Sunday, would have not fulfilled two other rescheduled dates against Nakambala Leopards at home and Lumwana Radiants away despite their recent elemination from the CAF Champion League group stage.

But Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda is putting up a positive face on the challenge ahead.

“We are looking at the Pyramids game and whatever we are doing now in the league, we are building that game. So everything that we are doing is important, ” Kaunda said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]