8.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zanaco Kick Off Marathon Catch up Race

By sports
33 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zanaco Kick Off Marathon Catch up Race
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco tomorrow play their first of a gruelling four league match schedule before a critical 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal legged date against ambitious Egyptian club Pyramids on March 1.

Zanaco will host Pyramids in the first leg in Lusaka while the final leg quarterfinal date is set for March 8 in Cairo.

The Bankers, Zambia’s last continental campaigners this season, build-up to that continental date starts this Wednesday, February 13 when they host Kansanshi Dynamos.

Victory will still keep Zanaco 11th but move them to 28 points before returning to action this Saturday,February 15 away to KYSA where another victory will see them move into a projected top ten spot for the first time this season after crawling out of the reletion zone over the last three weeks.

A February 19 home Lusaka derby clash against Red Arrows will follow before a big test against FAZ Super Division leaders Green Eagles away on February 26.

But in the same juncture, defending champions Zesco United, who visit Power Dynamos in a delayed Week 4 fixture this Sunday, would have not fulfilled two other rescheduled dates against Nakambala Leopards at home and Lumwana Radiants away despite their recent elemination from the CAF Champion League group stage.

But Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda is putting up a positive face on the challenge ahead.

“We are looking at the Pyramids game and whatever we are doing now in the league, we are building that game. So everything that we are doing is important, ” Kaunda said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleIt will take 3 years of rain for Kariba Dam to reach full capacity – ZRA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zanaco Kick Off Marathon Catch up Race

Zanaco tomorrow play their first of a gruelling four league match schedule before a critical 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup...
Read more
Headlines

It will take 3 years of rain for Kariba Dam to reach full capacity – ZRA

editor - 8
Water levels at Lake Kariba remain low at only about 8% usable water despite getting considerable rainfall inflows of water, Zambezi River Authority (ZRA)...
Read more
Entertainment News

I am not PF, I am neutral- Chefy 187

editor - 3
Popular Zambian hip hop artiste Kondwani Kaira, better known by his stage name Chefy 187 says he has no affiliation with the ruling PF. Clarifying...
Read more
Economy

Minister of Energy assures Mines of power as CEC deal deadline looms

editor - 3
Copper mines in Zambia will have continuous electricity even if a supply deal lapses next month with no agreement to replace it, Energy Minister...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP:Kitwe United Maintain Two Point Lead

sports - 0
Promotion contenders Kitwe United, Young Green Eagles, Indeni and Prison Leopards all maintained their top four positions in the FAZ National Division One League...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP:Kitwe United Maintain Two Point Lead

Feature Sports sports - 0
Promotion contenders Kitwe United, Young Green Eagles, Indeni and Prison Leopards all maintained their top four positions in the FAZ National Division One League...
Read more

Micho Kicks Off 2-Day Copperbelt Camp

Feature Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo coach Multin "Micho" Sredojevic has wrapped up day one of his first local players camp since his appointment last week. The Serbian is holding...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD :Lwandamina Stays Modest Despite Beating Mighty

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United Coach George Lwandamina insists they have not turned the corner despite a two point gap between the defending league champions and the...
Read more

Determined Zesco beat Mighty, Forest, Zanaco win

Feature Sports sports - 3
Zesco United showed character of old today with an efficient display to beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 to make a marginal but important move...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]