People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Mayele Banda has assured Senior Chief Chinkanta of the Tonga people of Dundumwezi in Southern Province that the party will continue to condemn tribalism even if some of the attacks are not directed at the party.

Mr Banda says Zambia is a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic society that has 73 tribes all of whom have their own unique qualities of contributing to the development and progress of the country.

He said the party been expectant on listening to President Edgar Lungu and the PF on these tribal remarks as most of the violent communication in the last few days have been linked to a few ruling Patriotic Front members.

Mr Banda was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Senior Chief in Chinkanta Village in Dundumwezi District.

The PAC Leader is in the area to drum up support for the party candidate Vernon Siakachoma in Nachikungu Ward in Kalomo Central Constituency where he also held a meeting with party members and supporters where a number of issues were raised such as hunger, bad roads, and lack of National Registration Cards.

The people also brought to the attention of the party leader of a school whose roofing was blown off by heavy rains and the deplorable living conditions of the girls who are at a makeshift boarding school.

