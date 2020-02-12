3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

PAC will continue to continue to condemn tribalism regardless of the perpetrators

By Chief Editor
33 views
0
Feature Politics PAC will continue to continue to condemn tribalism regardless of the perpetrators
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Mayele Banda has assured Senior Chief Chinkanta of the Tonga people of Dundumwezi in Southern Province that the party will continue to condemn tribalism even if some of the attacks are not directed at the party.

Mr Banda says Zambia is a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic society that has 73 tribes all of whom have their own unique qualities of contributing to the development and progress of the country.

He said the party been expectant on listening to President Edgar Lungu and the PF on these tribal remarks as most of the violent communication in the last few days have been linked to a few ruling Patriotic Front members.

Mr Banda was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Senior Chief in Chinkanta Village in Dundumwezi District.

The PAC Leader is in the area to drum up support for the party candidate Vernon Siakachoma in Nachikungu Ward in Kalomo Central Constituency where he also held a meeting with party members and supporters where a number of issues were raised such as hunger, bad roads, and lack of National Registration Cards.

The people also brought to the attention of the party leader of a school whose roofing was blown off by heavy rains and the deplorable living conditions of the girls who are at a makeshift boarding school.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleUPND and NDF go to Court to seek the Postponement of the Chilubi By Elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PAC will continue to continue to condemn tribalism regardless of the perpetrators

People's Alliance for Change President Andyford Mayele Banda has assured Senior Chief Chinkanta of the Tonga people of Dundumwezi...
Read more
Headlines

UPND and NDF go to Court to seek the Postponement of the Chilubi By Elections

Chief Editor - 3
With only a day to go before the people of Chilubi go to the polls to elect a new member of parliament to replace...
Read more
Feature Politics

Bowman Lusambo vows never to leave the MP Seat seat for anyone, after being challenged for 2021

Chief Editor - 5
Leadership wrangles in Kabushi Constituency have deepened with area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo vowing never to leave the seat for anyone. PF Member and...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police warns public after they attack a suspect accused of gassing households

Chief Editor - 12
The Zambia Police has appealed to members of the public to avoid at all cost taking the law into their own hands in the...
Read more
Feature Politics

SACCORD Calls On Electoral Stakeholders To Respect Each Others Roles In An Election

Chief Editor - 4
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has called for mutual respect on the roles and mandate of both the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bowman Lusambo vows never to leave the MP Seat seat for anyone, after being challenged for 2021

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Leadership wrangles in Kabushi Constituency have deepened with area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo vowing never to leave the seat for anyone. PF Member and...
Read more

SACCORD Calls On Electoral Stakeholders To Respect Each Others Roles In An Election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has called for mutual respect on the roles and mandate of both the...
Read more

I am not PF, I am neutral- Chefy 187

Entertainment News editor - 15
Popular Zambian hip hop artiste Kondwani Kaira, better known by his stage name Chefy 187 says he has no affiliation with the ruling PF. Clarifying...
Read more

Malawi’s ConCourt has put Zambia’s to shame – Sishuwa

Feature Politics editor - 37
Political Analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that the decision by the Malawi Constitutional Court to nullify the presidential election results has put Zambia’s Constitutional...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]