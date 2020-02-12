3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Feature Politics

Bowman Lusambo vows never to leave the MP Seat seat for anyone, after being challenged for 2021

By Chief Editor
Leadership wrangles in Kabushi Constituency have deepened with area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo vowing never to leave the seat for anyone.

PF Member and grassroots mobiliser Edward Mwaba Ndalama has vowed to challenge Mr Lusambo during adoption in next year’s general election claiming the incumbent has failed to meet the needs of the people.

Mr Ndalama who in 2016 was one of the key people in Mr Lusambo’s campaign team feels the MP has not done much to meet the needs of the people in various sectors among them health and education.

He claims that despite Mr Lusambo making donations publicised in the media, other areas of the constituency have not seen any development and are crying for Change which he is ready to provide.

However, Mr Lusambo has vowed to defend his seat during adoptions next year saying Kabushi cconstituency is for him and President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Lusambo said he is going back to Ndola this weekend and invited all those people who want to know the developmental plans he has for the area to come and get the information.

“Kabushi constituency weather you like it or not ECL and BCL we are going to win with a landslide”, he said.

Mr Lusambo was last week accused of threatening Mr Ndalama for openly declaring his intentions to stand in Kabushi Constituency next year.

6 COMMENTS

  4. Ba Lusambo, just wait!! The people will decide whether you stay or not! NOT YOU THREATENING COMPETITORs, INFACT IN MOST PF STRONGHOLDS, THERE COULD MORE CREDIBLE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ATER LOSING FAITH IN PF AND NOT DECIDED ON OTHER PARTIES TO JOIN!!

  6. Kaizar Zulu you are spot on! Lusambo must know this is a democratic nation. Let the people choose who they think will represent their interests best! You are setting a bad precedent as leaders if you do not want to be challenged. Infact to be challenged is the best way to gauge your popularity. Don’t impose yourself on the people if you are not wanted. It is dictatorship.

