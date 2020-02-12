Leadership wrangles in Kabushi Constituency have deepened with area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo vowing never to leave the seat for anyone.

PF Member and grassroots mobiliser Edward Mwaba Ndalama has vowed to challenge Mr Lusambo during adoption in next year’s general election claiming the incumbent has failed to meet the needs of the people.

Mr Ndalama who in 2016 was one of the key people in Mr Lusambo’s campaign team feels the MP has not done much to meet the needs of the people in various sectors among them health and education.

He claims that despite Mr Lusambo making donations publicised in the media, other areas of the constituency have not seen any development and are crying for Change which he is ready to provide.

However, Mr Lusambo has vowed to defend his seat during adoptions next year saying Kabushi cconstituency is for him and President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Lusambo said he is going back to Ndola this weekend and invited all those people who want to know the developmental plans he has for the area to come and get the information.

“Kabushi constituency weather you like it or not ECL and BCL we are going to win with a landslide”, he said.

Mr Lusambo was last week accused of threatening Mr Ndalama for openly declaring his intentions to stand in Kabushi Constituency next year.

