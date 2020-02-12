Zanaco on Wednesday recorded their fifth successive league victory in as many top flight games in charge under Chris Kaunda.

The seven-time FAZ Super Division champions defeated promoted Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 at home in Lusaka at Sunset Stadium.

Kaunda enjoys a 100 percent start since replacing Mumamba Numba who was fired on January 6, 2020.

Chitiya Mususu put The Bankers ahead in the 23rd minute to see them take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Rodgers Kola then scored his last minute special in the 89th minute to take his tally to 10 goals, tied in second place with Baba Basile of Lusaka Dynamos and Nkana’s Idris Mbombo.

Red Arrows’ James Chamanga and Zesco United striker Jesse Were lead on 11 goals each.

Zanaco stay put at number 11 but rise to 28 points two points behind 10th placed Green Buffaloes and Dynamos at 9th.

Victory for Zanaco away to second from bottom KYSA this weekend, and a draw between Buffaloes and Dynamos plus a loss for Power Dynamos at home against Zesco United on Sunday, may just see The Bankers sneak into the top six for the first time this term after flirting with relegation in the initial half of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division campaign.

