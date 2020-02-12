Residents in Kanyama Compound in the early hours of today apprehended two suspects alleged to be behind the gassing of houses and descended on them beating one to death while the other one was rescued by Police Officers on Patrol.

It is alleged that the suspects were seen spraying an unknown chemical through a partially closed window at some flat in the area and when the occupants called for help, members of the public descended who they caught after running away from the scene.

This happened between 01 00 hours and 03 00 hours in Kanyama Compound. The other suspect is detained in police custody and investigations have continued.

Another unidentified person was burnt to death in the early hours of today in Pepsi area in Kanyama Compound.

It is alleged that the victim was in the company of two other suspected criminals and were spotted trying to throw unknown substance in a house in the area and that members of the public gave chase and one of the suspects was caught and set ablaze by the mob.

There were also three cases of Malicious Damage to property recorded in the early hours of today, 12th February 2020 in which three motor vehicles were damaged by irate members of the public in separate incidences. Involved were a Toyota Corolla ALG 2648 which a mob had found parked on road 55 in Kanyama.

The mob set the motor vehicle on fire on suspicion that the occupants were among the people spraying households with a suspected chemical substances.

The two occupants of the motor vehicle were in the area to pick up someone around 05 00 hours and when they saw the mob advancing towards them, they sped off unfortunately reached a point where the tarmac was dug hence abandoned the motor vehicles and ran for safety.

In Matero a Land Cruiser had its windscreen shattered and the occupants beaten by a mob on suspicion of spraying chemical substances while another motor vehicle has been burnt with the occupants beaten and was rushed to Matero Hospital.

And the Zambia Police Service says it has observed with great concern, the growing trend in which members of the public are taking the law into their own hands by resorting to meting out instant justice on suspects.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has reminded members of the public that the effects of mob justice amount to criminality and police officers are investigating all such cases and all those who will be found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mrs Katongo has assured members of the public that the police are doing everything possible to restore peace and order in communities’ and appealed to them to cooperate and partner with police officers deployed in their respective areas.

She said in instances where members of the public apprehend suspects, they should surrender them to any nearest police.

