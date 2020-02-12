The UPND says it is taken aback at the Zambia Police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s failure to control the political violence in Chilubi Constituency.
Party Secretary-General Stephen Katuka has noted with concern the continued attacks on UPND campaign officials in Kasali Polling station of Mulenga Mumpangwe village of Chilubi Constituency and the Police, Electoral Commission of Zambia silence on the matter.
Mr. Katuka says the PF cadres armed with assorted weapons an intercepted the UPND campaign vehicle carrying their campaign team and badly attacked party Deputy Secretary-General Patrick Mucheleka and his team on their way to Chaba from Kasali polling station, injuring Lubilo Ward Councillor Albert Ndoba and another campaign team member , damaged the vehicle in full view of an armed police officer yesterday 11th February 2020.
Mr Katuka said two of UPND officials have since been hospitalized.
“As usual, Zambians should not expect the thuggery PF to take responsibility. They would instead parade known corrupt megaphones to play dirty on serious life threatening events at the expense of national security and human rights”, he added.
Mr Katuka said it is only under the PF where some people are feeding their families through lawlessness and dirty statements meant to clean blood- thirsty PF.
“We are shocked that the Zambia Police Service and the ECZ have continued to ignore these violent attacks on our officials and have continued to hope for free ,fair and peaceful elections in a violent political atmosphere”, Mr. Katuka added.
He said clearly, the ECZ has failed to enforce the Electoral Process Act to disqualify the Patriotic Front for perpetrating violence in Chilubi.
Mr Katuka said the ECZ is highly compromised and wondered how they will manage the general elections in 2021 given the high level of complacency exhibited by the Commission and the inept chairmanship of Justice Essau Chulu.
He noted with regret that there are so many attacks on the UPND campaign team which the Police and ECZ have opted to ignore .
“In an ideal situation, we expected the ECZ to act on the matter by punishing the perpetrators through disqualification. We would like to demand that Justice Chulu steps aside with immediate effect. Under his Chairmanship, ECZ has lamentably failed to hold free ,fair and credible elections”, he added.
He said similarly, Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja should retire as the task ahead is too big for him.
If this happened, then we are in deep trouble come 2021. Can someone please take charge and control the situation?
Look here, any violence must be reported to the police in order for investigations to be commissioned. Once there is ample evidence this can then be used to instruct legal proceedings. You can then use if successful the findings of the courts as evidence to submit to the ecz or any relevant authority. Ecz is not competent to decide that an incident is an illegal act of violence. They act based on sufficient evidence.kz
No one will take control as long as UPND smelling loose of election they will play behind violence. Institution have known them now .
Zambia in the sun! When you elect a fraudulent lawyer for president and he then appoints illiterates as political strategist and advisers, You then end up with a thuggish government.
Reading what Kazer Zulu has written, you deduce that EVZ is controlled by State House. In other words he is saying that ECZ won’t do anything.
It is your own fault UPND…..
I have been telling you to get video evidence and let us do the rest,
instead you remain crying like village idiyyoots when there is a smart way to teach these thugs a lesson……
Video evidence badala …….
UPND is boring.
Why GBM in the photo?
There is no going back. We are now to this wolf wolf call from the upndead.
Every election period, it is upndead crying and whining and cursing and groaning and making the case for no reason and crying on top of the world and checking ECZ trucks and wanting to win at all costs and insulting and disparaging the ECZ. Now, is ECZ police? No! Do they power to end electoral violence? No! Is upndead credible? No! Upndead is simply extremely petty.
