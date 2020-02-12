The UPND says it is taken aback at the Zambia Police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s failure to control the political violence in Chilubi Constituency.

Party Secretary-General Stephen Katuka has noted with concern the continued attacks on UPND campaign officials in Kasali Polling station of Mulenga Mumpangwe village of Chilubi Constituency and the Police, Electoral Commission of Zambia silence on the matter.

Mr. Katuka says the PF cadres armed with assorted weapons an intercepted the UPND campaign vehicle carrying their campaign team and badly attacked party Deputy Secretary-General Patrick Mucheleka and his team on their way to Chaba from Kasali polling station, injuring Lubilo Ward Councillor Albert Ndoba and another campaign team member , damaged the vehicle in full view of an armed police officer yesterday 11th February 2020.

Mr Katuka said two of UPND officials have since been hospitalized.

“As usual, Zambians should not expect the thuggery PF to take responsibility. They would instead parade known corrupt megaphones to play dirty on serious life threatening events at the expense of national security and human rights”, he added.

Mr Katuka said it is only under the PF where some people are feeding their families through lawlessness and dirty statements meant to clean blood- thirsty PF.

“We are shocked that the Zambia Police Service and the ECZ have continued to ignore these violent attacks on our officials and have continued to hope for free ,fair and peaceful elections in a violent political atmosphere”, Mr. Katuka added.

He said clearly, the ECZ has failed to enforce the Electoral Process Act to disqualify the Patriotic Front for perpetrating violence in Chilubi.

Mr Katuka said the ECZ is highly compromised and wondered how they will manage the general elections in 2021 given the high level of complacency exhibited by the Commission and the inept chairmanship of Justice Essau Chulu.

He noted with regret that there are so many attacks on the UPND campaign team which the Police and ECZ have opted to ignore .

“In an ideal situation, we expected the ECZ to act on the matter by punishing the perpetrators through disqualification. We would like to demand that Justice Chulu steps aside with immediate effect. Under his Chairmanship, ECZ has lamentably failed to hold free ,fair and credible elections”, he added.

He said similarly, Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja should retire as the task ahead is too big for him.

