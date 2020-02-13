1.1 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Sports

Shepolopolo Eager To Fulfil Olympic Dream

Shepolopolo are upbeat ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics final qualifying round against Cameroon.

Zambia will be away to Cameroon on March 5 before hosting the Indomitable Lionesses five days later in Lusaka.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in June while the losing team will face Chile in a play-off.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Lusaka training camp, Shepolopolo midfielder Mary Mwakapila said the team was determined to qualify for the Olympics.

“We are not scared because we have played Cameroon and in football anything is possible. The ones that put a lot of effort and prepare well are the ones that carry the day,” Mwakapila said.

“We want to write a new history of our game because we started this campaign a long time. We have been eliminated for some time but this time around we are putting extra effort so that we find ourselves there,” she said.

Keeper Hazel Nali says adequate preparations will be key as Zambia prepare for the Cameroon battle.

“We just need to prepare very hard, looking at the countries that are out, we have Nigeria, South Africa who are all out. They are considered big teams but on this stage each one is the best. We believe we are going to carry the day as we play Cameroon,” Nali said.

Coach Bruce Mwape has announced that he is maintaining the squad that reached the final qualifying round last year.

“Even this year we will do better because we are still maintaining the same team,” he said.

Foreign based stars Barbara Banda and Rachael Kundananji are expected to join in the final stages of preparations due to club commitment.

