0 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 13, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

UPND resolve to sue Lusambo for calling HH a Satanist

By Chief Editor
33 views
0
Feature Politics UPND resolve to sue Lusambo for calling HH a Satanist
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The UPND top leadership has resolved to drag Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to Court over his statement that party leader Hakainde Hichilema was a Satanist.

But Mr Lusambo said he does not want to comment on issues that will not have a bearing on the lives of Zambians.

UPND sources revealed on Wednesday that the party’s hierarchy issued instructions to lawyer Jack Mwiimbu to commence legal proceedings against Mr Lusambo.

During a public meeting in Lubuto on Saturday, Mr Lusambo alleged that Mr Hichilema was a Satanist who was working with Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1 to destabilize the country.

The statement has upset a number of people in the opposition UPND with its Copperbelt Chairman Elisha Matambo declaring that Mr Lusambo “had gone too far.”

The UPND in Ndola has on Tuesday filed a complaint at Masala Police Station against Mr Lusambo over the same statement.

UPND Kabushi constituency Chairman Henry Bwalya accused Mr. Lusambo of uttering hate speeches against Mr. Hichilema.

“This is not the first time this Bowman Lusambo is using hate and insulting language on President HH. If we react, we will be called names, because we have the capacity to face him. But we want the law to take its course,” Mr. Bwalya said.

He said the party feels that the hate speech by Lusambo may cause them to take the law into their own hands against him.

But Mr Lusambo said UPND threats do not scare him.

He said his main preoccupation is to serve the Zambian people as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

“I have no time for such losers, they have been losing elections since time immemorial. I am not threatened by their actions,” Mr Lusambo said in an interview.

He wondered why the UPND wants to cry foul over his statement when this was not the first town that Mr Hichilema is being accused of been a Satanist.

“This is new, it is in public domain. Why are they worked up about this now? Is it because it’s coming from Bowman? How many people have accused HH of being a Satanist and how many has he taken to court?”

Mr Lusambo accused the party of attempting to finance the next general elections through funding to be obtained from court judgments.

“They are so broke that they want to find their 2021 elections through Bowman. They want to take me to court, obtain judgment and I find them using my personal money and then pour the money I would give them into their campaigns. It won’t work,” he charged.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleThe real reasons why the government wants UNZALARU out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND resolve to sue Lusambo for calling HH a Satanist

The UPND top leadership has resolved to drag Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to Court over his...
Read more
Columns

The real reasons why the government wants UNZALARU out

Chief Editor - 1
By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 4 February 2020, the government, through the Labour Commissioner, cancelled the Recognition Agreement between the University of Zambia Lecturers’ and Researchers’...
Read more
Headlines

State House reacts to Tribalism allegation against President Lungu

Chief Editor - 3
State House says it is baffled by sentiments in the Mast Newspaper attributed to politician Luxon Kazabu that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chris Kaunda Maintains 100 Percent League Start with Zanaco

sports - 0
Zanaco on Wednesday recorded their fifth successive league victory in as many top flight games in charge under Chris Kaunda. The seven-time FAZ Super Division...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND accuse ECZ of faling to enforce the Electoral Process Act to disqualify PF from Chilubi By Elections

Chief Editor - 17
The UPND says it is taken aback at the Zambia Police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia's failure to control the political violence in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND accuse ECZ of faling to enforce the Electoral Process Act to disqualify PF from Chilubi By Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
The UPND says it is taken aback at the Zambia Police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia's failure to control the political violence in...
Read more

PAC will continue to continue to condemn tribalism regardless of the perpetrators

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
People's Alliance for Change President Andyford Mayele Banda has assured Senior Chief Chinkanta of the Tonga people of Dundumwezi in Southern Province that the...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo vows never to leave the MP Seat seat for anyone, after being challenged for 2021

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
Leadership wrangles in Kabushi Constituency have deepened with area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo vowing never to leave the seat for anyone. PF Member and...
Read more

SACCORD Calls On Electoral Stakeholders To Respect Each Others Roles In An Election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has called for mutual respect on the roles and mandate of both the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]