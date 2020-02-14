5.7 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 14, 2020
type here...
Rural News

7 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing

By editor
33 views
0
Rural News 7 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Seven Zambian Fishermen have been arrested on lake Kariba in Siavonga District for illegal fishing activities by the Zambian marine security.

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has disclosed that the seven were arrested on Monday this week.

Mr. Kanyama said this serves as a warning to fishermen in Siavonga and vessel owners that fishermen going against the rules of the fishing industry will be arrested and the owners of the vessels caged for failure to adhere to fishing regulations.

He has directed security personnel in the district to ensure that even those found fishing when the weather is not conducive for fishing are arrested.

Mr Kanyama said it is regrettable that vessel owners have no regards for their labour force and wondered why they are sending their employees to go fishing when the district is experiencing heavy rainfall and strong waves on the lake.

He also urged the police command in Siavonga to be on alert and ensure that those found wanting receive good punishment.

Mr Kanyama said intensifying security on the Lake is one way of reducing the number of deaths being recorded of fishermen dying on the lake.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleHH castigates President Lungu’s lopsided warning against gassing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural Newseditor - 0

7 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing

Seven Zambian Fishermen have been arrested on lake Kariba in Siavonga District for illegal fishing activities by the Zambian...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH castigates President Lungu’s lopsided warning against gassing

editor - 1
UPND Leader Hakainde Hicgilema says President Edgar Lungu's lopsided warning that they are closing in on the criminals alleged to be behind the gassing...
Read more
Feature Politics

PACP President Andyford Banda calls for political parties to stop blaming each other over gassing incidents

editor - 0
People's Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says President Edgar Lungu's reaction that government is closing in on the suspects and the offer of...
Read more
Rural News

Lundazi bridge washed away after flash floods

editor - 2
Lundazi Bridge in Eastern Province has been washed away following the continued flash floods being experienced in the Eastern part of Zambia, the Road...
Read more
Headlines

Kalaba alleges that US has expelled Zambia’s Ambassador to Washington

Chief Editor - 18
Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States of America Lazarous Kapambwe is reported to have been expelled from that country, according to the ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lundazi bridge washed away after flash floods

Rural News editor - 2
Lundazi Bridge in Eastern Province has been washed away following the continued flash floods being experienced in the Eastern part of Zambia, the Road...
Read more

CTPD concerned with the involvement of Children and Women in Gold Mining in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has observed with concern the involvement of Children and Women in unconducive environments were Gold mining is...
Read more

Hailstorms destroy over 60 houses and maize fields in Samfya

Rural News editor - 5
Over 60 houses have collapsed in Samfya district of Luapula Province following a hailstorm and heavy rains that have left several families without food...
Read more

Clearing of canals in Lunga district to start start very soon-Vincent Mwale

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale has assured residents of Lunga district in Luapula Province that clearing of canals in the district will...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]