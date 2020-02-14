Kalusha Bwalya has failed the integrity test in his bid to stand for the FAZ presidency during the March 28 elective annual general meeting.

The two-term former FAZ boss was found ineligible with four out of the candidates who filed in their nominations.

FAZ Ethics Committee chairperson Ronald Hatongo said the successful candidates are ex FAZ vice president Emmanuel Munaile, former executive committee member Joseph Nkole and the incumbent Andrew Kamanga.

Hatongo said Kalusha and the others who failed the test have until February 17 to appeal the nullification of their nominations.

