Kalusha Bwalya has failed the integrity test in his bid to stand for the FAZ presidency during the March 28 elective annual general meeting.
The two-term former FAZ boss was found ineligible with four out of the candidates who filed in their nominations.
FAZ Ethics Committee chairperson Ronald Hatongo said the successful candidates are ex FAZ vice president Emmanuel Munaile, former executive committee member Joseph Nkole and the incumbent Andrew Kamanga.
Hatongo said Kalusha and the others who failed the test have until February 17 to appeal the nullification of their nominations.
[Read 297 times, 297 reads today]
Kalusha is a Zambian icon celebrated far beyond our borders. When you say you are Zambian, people will either mention KK or Kalusha.
Well it is unfortunate that he ha failed the screening, especially on the day that a street is named in his honor.
Well due diligence and integrity are more important than fame to run an establishment.
Kalu was FAZ President for 8 solid years..Surely that wasn’t enough? Why are you people questioning Edgar’s attempt for a third term?
The electorates should decide whether they want kalu or not. kamanga’s ethics committee should not decide. Even kamanga has skeletons in the closet. No one is perfect. We are back to another 4 years of failure and kamanga fighting with government.
I am sure my good friends kalu respects this decision. However if he does not I am sure there are appeal procedures he can follow. Nothing sinister. Kz