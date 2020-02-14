Zambians have prayed over the years to break the spirit of witchcraft which has dominated national politics. Today, we are the generation witnessing the answering of those prayers.

Now that the powers of darkness are being exposed, it is the role of God’s people to declare a solemn assembly and totally free Zambia from the jaws of demonic forces and free it to start to enjoy the benefits of a truly Christian Nation.

Over the past four weeks, Zambia has been experiencing major spiritual activities. Our towns, our streets and our homes have been overwhelmed by ritual killings, therianthropy, (this is the ability of humans metamorphose into other animals by means of shapeshifting). During this time we have also experienced a heightened prayer culture by many families.

In reaction to these events, citizens are weary and fearful. They blame the police for failing to protect them from the ritual killers on the loose and have decided to take the law into their own hands by meting out instant justice on those suspected to be involved in ritual killings.

To all Zambians I say, let us not join the ritual killers by starting to kill each other. This is exactly what the witches want to achieve. To create uncontrolled anger and initiate a movement of blood shedding across the nation. No Zambian should torch another Zambian. No Zambian should axe another Zambian. We must stop to take the law in our own hands. We shall become part of the ritual killers ourselves. Instead, if we can arrest the suspects, let us take them to the police station for a proper judicial process.

On a more important note, the battle before us is a spiritual battle which the police with their guns cannot win. This battle can only be won Spirit against Spirit. We have to invoke the power of the blood of Jesus against the power of the blood they are shedding. The Bible says, “ For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in the high places…” Ephesians 6:12

To defeat the forces that are killing innocent people in our nation we must employ the shed blood of Jesus. says, “ “They overcame him by the blood of the lamb…..” Rev 12:11

In the Old Testament, when a plague was released(death angel) to kill the first born of every house hold in Egypt, God told his people Israel to kill a lamb without blemish and sprinkle its blood on the door posts of their houses. When the death angel comes to the house and sees the blood, he will pass over it and that house hold will be safe. (Exodus 12:7)

Time has come to build an altar and allow a show down between the God of Elijah and the gods of Baal.(2Kings 1:10). I call on every believer in Zambia, regardless of denomination to join in this great spiritual show down between the gods of those who continue to use witchcraft for political purposes and those who trust in the completed work of Christ.

I call the on body of Christ to a day of prayer and fasting on Sunday 16th 2020. Those who believe we can stop this evil once and for all. We shall pray and fast on that day as a nation and conduct Holy Communion in our homes across the nation at 18:00hrs concurrently and break the spell that has been cast upon this nation.

We shall disempower the forces of darkness. Those who shall attempt to continue on the same path will start dying one after the other until Zambia is cleansed. Then shall we freely say, Zambia Shall be Saved.

I therefore proclaim a solemn assembly for Sunday 16th February 2020 from 6:00hrs to 18:00hrs. Holy Communion shall be simultaneously taken at 18:00hrs across the nation.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]