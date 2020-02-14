People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says President Edgar Lungu’s reaction that government is closing in on the suspects and the offer of K250, 000 on anyone with information on the people behind the spate of gassing is not helping matters.

Mr Banda says the decision by the Head of State will only contribute to rumour mongering and finger pointing already witnessed between the ruling Patriotic Front and the United Party for National Development.

He said the Head of State has the constitutional mandate as the commander in chief of the armed forces to protect Zambian citizens including those that have been killed for alleged involvement in the gassing of houses.

Mr Banda said no life or property should be lost because the President could not act on time to prevent such happenings.

“PAC believes that the problem that we are faced with as a country needs quick action from the Head of State in order to assure the Investor Community that their investments are safe. If this situation is not controlled quickly, we risk losing key investments and having the Kwacha weaken further as most investors will not be willing to conduct business in Zambia”, he added.

Mr Banda has since advised political parties to avoid blame game but work together and help the Police to arrest the situation.

He said blaming each other on who is and who is not behind the gassing will not in any way help resolve the situation.

We must all regardless of political affiliation be concerned that institutions like MTN, one of the biggest investors in Zambia had their offices in Lusaka gassed which is a big threat to the country’s economy.

Mr Banda has emphasised that the security situation in the country is deteriorating following the increased cases of gassing which started in Chingola and have now spread to North Western and Lusaka Provinces.

He has also noted with regret that despite the assurance from the Zambia Police High command to arrest the situation, more houses, schools and now offices have been gassed in Lusaka and likely to spread to other provinces, an indication that police officers are facing difficulties in containing the situation hence they require assistance from other security wings.

Mr Banda is hopeful that the engagement of soldiers will help bring the perpetrators to book.

