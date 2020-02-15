6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 15, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

More Zambian couples seek divorce

By editor
33 views
4
Feature Lifestyle More Zambian couples seek divorce
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recording the highest cases of over 4,000 divorces.

Infidelity, adultery, gender-based violence, and poor communication among spouses are some of the major reasons why the affected couples sought divorce.The average age of those seeking divorce was been 25 and 45 years old.

[Daily Mail]

[Read 193 times, 193 reads today]
Previous articleRTSA revokes licences of drunk drivers
Next articleNDC to petition Chilubi by election results

4 COMMENTS

  2. This is not a bad thing. Our parents, especially the women endured misery in silent pain; in the name of traditions. More marriage teaching in churches, schools and professional organizations is needed. 20 000 though is too large a number. Western province we lead huh! It seems from rising sun in the east to the setting in the west, they know their stance on being free kikikiki.

  3. Here we go again these PF .
    You idyots stop these. The same reporting insighted people about gassing, and ritual killings, things which are NOT happening.
    Now you start telling people to divorce. Go tell noko to leave wiso.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

Gassing reports decrease – Zambia Police

The Zambia Police has recorded a reduction regarding reports received from the public on instances of malicious administering of...
Read more
Headlines

NDC to petition Chilubi by election results

editor - 2
The National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili says his party will petition the Chilubi parliamentary by election results. Mr Kambwili says the election won by...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

More Zambian couples seek divorce

editor - 4
Over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recording the highest cases of over 4,000 divorces. Infidelity, adultery,...
Read more
General News

RTSA revokes licences of drunk drivers

editor - 8
The Road Transport and Safety Agency has with immediate effect revoked Driving Licences for 46 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol contrary...
Read more
Feature Politics

The UPND is working to put an end to political tribal discussions

editor - 10
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member During our most recent Press Conferences held at the party Secretariat, the UPND made it unequivocally clear, that the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Movie Review: Birds of Prey

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on...
Read more

RTSA,ZICTA caution against taking pictures of accident victims

Feature Lifestyle editor - 15
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), have cautioned motorists and members of the...
Read more

Why are Zambians giving Seer 1 so much attention?

Feature Lifestyle editor - 31
Dear Editor, Have you noticed that no matter how many times prophets make outlandish false prophecies, they never lack followers, and they don't stop claiming...
Read more

20 Die In Church While Rushing To Get Anointed With ‘Blessed Oil’

Feature Lifestyle editor - 36
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania - At least 20 people have been killed and over a dozen injured in a stampede during a church service...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 193 times, 193 reads today]