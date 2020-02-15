1.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reinstate UNZALARU, resolve conflict with union amicably, Oxfam urges government

By Chief Editor
International development organization Oxfam says it regrets that the government has terminated the recognition agreement between the University of Zambia (UNZA) and the University of Zambia Researchers and Lecturers Union (UNZALARU).

In a statement, Oxfam says although a number of different positions have been presented by the parties involved, the final decision is an infringement on democracy and lack of tolerance for divergent views that could provide a basis for collective resolution to the issue at hand.

“Oxfam is of the view that a deep analysis of the drivers of this break down needs to be undertaken as matter of urgency. The analysis should be on the quality of investment to the teaching and learning environment; financial viability in context of shrinking resources, how decisions are made and power is used in favour of better governance of the University of Zambia,” it said.

“In addition, the risks of terminating such an agreement are greater than seeking consensus and the resulting common good which is, excellence in human development. Therefore, Oxfam recommends that the agreement be reinstated and a platform for a risk reflective approach to address this impasse be used.“

”We urge government to support both short and long term solutions with dependable investment plans and a clear path of how the parties will regain a mutually beneficial relationship in the best interest of the institution.”

5 COMMENTS

  1. Iliko tripartite iyo nkhani.
    The Union should have sorted Kelvin out. I do not have all the information regarding the laws or statutes or clauses in the constitution governing this UNZALARU.
    I am made understand that the nigga Kelvin did some apologies at some level to Government, maybe, an admission of guilt in this context but he wanted to hang on to the union leadership – wrong move even. Pride.
    The Union leadership allowed it inferring that Kelvin resentment to PF sympathizers or would be voters was a collective sentment of the entire UNZALARU. Where are the morals.
    Right now people in Chilubi are voting for PF are actually insulted by this disgraced Kelvin even when he specifically cited 2021.
    Oxfam, you will definitely will be misunderstood. Trust me.

  2. So oxfam can tell GRZ what to do? What is oxfam’s comments on the insult (PF I***ts) leveled against the ruling GRZ by UNZARALU general secretary?

  3. Civil liberty movements, Union groupings and well meaning NGOs ought not engage in unpalatable unprintables especially now that social media and other media platforms would literally record you as disparage others.
    We do not have the luxury of time to take political punches from Unions and NGOs. We would be encouraging moral degradation in societies and communities.
    Pretending that what this nigga of a doc Kelvin Mambwe said was alright is not only disheartening but negligence on our part.
    Trust me if Mambwe’s description of 2021 PF voters was uttered by a sworn politician, the wordings were gonna be water under the bridge by now.
    What’s the difference between an office holder and a politician in terms of conduct and press statements or generally public engagement? The…

  5. OXFAM’s focus is on issues to do with provision of food to relieve famine. Just how does this organization inject itself in union matters at a university? ,

