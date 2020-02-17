-0.8 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 17, 2020
Videos and Audios

Part of the K1.5 trillion worth Great East Road collapses

By editor
3
In 2012 Zambia  received a loan of 336 billion Kwacha from France to finance the rehabilitation of the Great East Road. The then Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said that the total cost of rehabilitating the Great East Road was 1.5 trillion Kwacha.

The rehabilitation of the Great East road was  co-financed by European Investment bank which contributed 505.6 billion Kwacha and the African Development Bank contributed 495.5 billion Kwacha.

The European Development Fund would contribute 240.1 billion Kwacha as a project grant to the rehabilitation of Great east road. France’s contribution to the project was made through the French development agency through a concessional loan of 336 billion Kwacha.

President Lungu commissioned the newly rehabilitated road Great East road in October last year.The Eastern Province Minister at the time said the Great East Road is one of the Legacy Projects by the PF Government and the President was expected to drive on the road from Luangwa to Mwami Boarder.

President Lungu commissions the rehabilitated 360 kilometre Great East road from Luangwa to Mwami border.October 31st 2019

  If there is one thing the PF is consistent with, it is its incompetence. Their love for kickbacks at the expense of quality work is legendary. Fcuk this government and all who support its $h!t.

