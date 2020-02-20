An article appeared on Lusaka Times online news in which President Edgar Lungu says those accusing government of being behind the gassing of its citizens are patients who deserve time in a mental asylum. Though the article makes a lot of sense, it leaves me skeptical

.

Previously another article had appeared on the same platform in which UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka claim senior PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba was quoted by the Daily Nation about knowledge of the people behind gassing. If it is true, the Head of State is not being direct. People like Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba are the ones who deserve time in a mental asylum?

Life is divine. I believe our first lady Esther Lungu will agree with me. I saw her cry and I cried with her.

Life cannot be bought or replaced. When you loose one you act. You don’t wait to loose another one before you act. How many more lives must Zambia loose for GBM to pick up a phone and report people he know are behind gassing Zambians?

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba agenda is clear; to destroy UPND. He must know that it becomes an evil agenda if it gets above lives of Zambians.

People involved in gassing are a public enemy. If the fight against these criminals can’t unite the country, we are on the wrong side of the reality. Unless politics is taken out of this issue, the fight will continue to be received with skepticism.

Politicians, please stop it.

By Venus N Msyani

Concerned citizen in the diaspora.

[Read 392 times, 392 reads today]