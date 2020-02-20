An article appeared on Lusaka Times online news in which President Edgar Lungu says those accusing government of being behind the gassing of its citizens are patients who deserve time in a mental asylum. Though the article makes a lot of sense, it leaves me skeptical
.
Previously another article had appeared on the same platform in which UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka claim senior PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba was quoted by the Daily Nation about knowledge of the people behind gassing. If it is true, the Head of State is not being direct. People like Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba are the ones who deserve time in a mental asylum?
Life is divine. I believe our first lady Esther Lungu will agree with me. I saw her cry and I cried with her.
Life cannot be bought or replaced. When you loose one you act. You don’t wait to loose another one before you act. How many more lives must Zambia loose for GBM to pick up a phone and report people he know are behind gassing Zambians?
Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba agenda is clear; to destroy UPND. He must know that it becomes an evil agenda if it gets above lives of Zambians.
People involved in gassing are a public enemy. If the fight against these criminals can’t unite the country, we are on the wrong side of the reality. Unless politics is taken out of this issue, the fight will continue to be received with skepticism.
Politicians, please stop it.
By Venus N Msyani
Concerned citizen in the diaspora.
Can the relevant authorities kindly make available any lab report regarding these gassings and what type of gas was used? Until such a report is presented it is only reasonable to believe that all this is a well crafted story to create a heightened sense of fear and tension in the country by both elements in the ruling party and opposition who are merely doing so for selfish reasons at the expense of innocent people that get entangled in this web of deceit, fear mongering and mass hysteria.
Well noted……… These are the people who can wisely analyze. I agree with this statement
Ctn… If someone in the diaspora as this Venus chap is that cannot even verify these reports of whether people are truelly being gassed or not or whether someone left the charcoal burner cooking beans whilst sleeping, or whether those in the mining townships are infact inhaling toxic fumes released from the mines or whether what is being experienced is purely low air quality from a wide range of reasons, if you cannot come up with proof to back up your claims then don’t put innocent people lives to risk and say that there are people gassing others, those over 10 people who have been killed as gassing suspects are victims of the same mass hysteria you are vomiting. To promote such hysteria makes you a worthless cretin!
if GBM knows those behind the gassing and those are his enemies, he must or has informed His Excellency the President or OP or IG. however, if he is just politicking then he is the enemy of the state.
Further most PF leaders have a draconian way of talking ill of other people…. Probably it is a culture adopted from their forefather. Imagine the tribal talk by senior members.
2020vision i can’t seem to agree with you more than what you have said absolutely true and correct. Thanks.
I agree with his statement. Police picked up some samples of the gas to check no any information is heard what kind of gas it is. GBM knows the people who are behind all these gassing why government is quiet not doing any action or maybe you have seen GBM is rabid dog who is backing at dragonflies. I don’t see GBM to be a normal monkey. Small head big belly all his brain went to his belly actually pregnant GBM.
Surely One can not be proud to Zambian with such leaders whose occupation is to made sadistic remarks about others…… I have never heard the President condemn his own party members use tribal remarks or satanic remarks against others…….Someone like Tayali needs to be talked to by the Police
GBM is hiding the criminal…. if he is aware of someone committing treason, he could have been charged of misprision of treason…. But alas he is the friend of the Party in government …. Nothing will happen to him…… Zambians we have sunk so low…. our morals have go to the winds…… Old people who are example displays base morals….. shame indeed
Zambia was one of the most peaceful nations in this part of Africa. All I know now is that this government began and is condoning the violence that is taking the lives of peaceful Zambians. You guys need to have resigned after the first life was lost. And you call yourselves Christians?!? Styopet!
There is no gassing….this is same as looking for those responsible for witchcraft making people sick…..
These maruding vigilante gangs are hungry unemployed people who have seen and learned from PF caders taking the law into their own hands and being untouchable by the police…. the maruding gangs have seen how PF caders carry out mob justice on anyone they see as a threat to lungu and are not touched by the police….
Lungu You have failed lamentably and you watching your PF thugs terrorize people is now working against you…
Any pro will point out that no organisation in Zambia has the capacity or organisational skills for a sustained gassing campain. Only PF and GRZ.
But lungu and his advisors know this but were hoping the finger of blame will be pointed at their opponents. This thought process has come back to bite them as pipo are pointing at them instead.
No amount of prayers or military or police will fix this.
The solutions are economic….it might be too late , but the way out was to call for a GRZ of national unity….