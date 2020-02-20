Government has maintained that it will not evacuate Zambian students studying in China in the awake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Health Minister CHITALU CHILUFYA says Government is, however, monitoring closely the wellfare of the more than 4 -thousand Zambian students it has in that country.
Dr CHILUFYA says Government is working with the Chinese Disease Centre to ensure that all students are checked on a daily basis.
Dr CHILUFYA was responding to a follow up question to his Ministerial Statement issued in parliament by Mwinilunga Member of Parliament NEWTON SAMAKAYI who wanted to know if Government will evacuate all Zambian students.
He said students are being helped with food, masks and other nececities to cushion their stay during the current lockdown against the disease in China.
Dr CHILUFYA said the Zambian Embassy in China and the Chinese government are working together to look after the students and that as of today, there has not been any cases of coronavirus recorded.
He has also disclosed that there has NOT been any case of coronavirus recorded in Zambia from the time the virus broke out.
Dr CHILUFYA stressed that 16 alert cases have been screened coming from China and have all tested negative.
He further stated that suverlliance has heightened at points of entry and sensitization messages on Community Radio stations are being done.
This was after Livingstone MP Matthew JERE wanted to know what measures are in place to contain the disease.
Dr CHILUFYA has appealed to MPs to ensure that they sensitise members of public in their constituencies.
They are suffering! Haven’t you seen the videos posted online by Zambian students in China?
Shame!!
On this matter I must congrat the health minister. The should not allow them to come to Zambia those student until we are sure that the don’t have the disease. We don’t want those students to bring the disease here takana. We are very innocent and government doesn’t have the man power to control that disease. So for now let them be in China. Thanks
Who in a normal state would want to bring 4 thousand potential virus carriers back to Zambia? Do people know how many airports these people will have to touch the rest of the world to reach Zambia. These people are better of quarantined in China and not spread the disease world wide let alone to Zambia were we do not have facilities for them.
@Awkward pliz don’t think negative or maybe u have been polluted this prayers declared to the nation. We are talking about a virus. So pliz let them suffer in China than coming to make us suffer more. By the way government should block they phone. The should not showing us they suffering bcoz that person I know can change his mind in the name of Christian and political gains.