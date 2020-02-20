Government has maintained that it will not evacuate Zambian students studying in China in the awake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister CHITALU CHILUFYA says Government is, however, monitoring closely the wellfare of the more than 4 -thousand Zambian students it has in that country.

Dr CHILUFYA says Government is working with the Chinese Disease Centre to ensure that all students are checked on a daily basis.

Dr CHILUFYA was responding to a follow up question to his Ministerial Statement issued in parliament by Mwinilunga Member of Parliament NEWTON SAMAKAYI who wanted to know if Government will evacuate all Zambian students.

He said students are being helped with food, masks and other nececities to cushion their stay during the current lockdown against the disease in China.

Dr CHILUFYA said the Zambian Embassy in China and the Chinese government are working together to look after the students and that as of today, there has not been any cases of coronavirus recorded.

He has also disclosed that there has NOT been any case of coronavirus recorded in Zambia from the time the virus broke out.

Dr CHILUFYA stressed that 16 alert cases have been screened coming from China and have all tested negative.

He further stated that suverlliance has heightened at points of entry and sensitization messages on Community Radio stations are being done.

This was after Livingstone MP Matthew JERE wanted to know what measures are in place to contain the disease.

Dr CHILUFYA has appealed to MPs to ensure that they sensitise members of public in their constituencies.

