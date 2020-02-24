President Edgar Lungu has reminded Zambians that as the nation is dealing with other challenges such as ensuring security, law, and order, they must not lose sight of the progress the country continues to make in addressing, among others, load shedding and transforming the energy sector as a whole.
The President has refused to be distracted from doing what the government must do in taking development to all parts of the Country.
He said his vision for the energy sector is not only to end load-shedding but to make Zambia a net exporter of energy.
The president also shared his vision for the energy sector which he says if implemented will see the complete transformation of the sector.
He reiterated that Zambia has so much potential to develop the energy sector owing to the conducive investment climate and the abundant natural resources the nation is endowed with.
However, according to the Zambezi River Authority, the water levels at Lake Kariba remain low despite the rains being experienced in the area
Please Ba Kateka, this is not the time to politic and campaign. Address the nation now and try to appear inspiring!
On point, Mr. President. As security wings make progress, let’s focus on being productive. Let’s roll….
Well spoken ba President that is what we need as a nation.Energy sector needs to be transformed if ESCOM is going through a transition period why not our energy sector?
we will pull through,we will forge ahead as a nation surely we need devepolment in all areas of our nation and for this Mr President we give you a credit.
Most Zambians are suffering. You are the only one enjoying the stolen tax money with your caders.
Shameless thief! Your days are numbered.. don’t think tax payers are fools. We cannot continue to sweat blood for you and your wife who bleaches her skin and wears utu ma wigi twa coronavirus. Useless people! Your time is up!!
Citizens are dying and you are talking about infrastructure development? Where are your priorities LungWu? #ubupuba
Load shedding? Stagnant GDP growth? Insecurity Bwana Lungu? Mounting debt load ? Exactly what progress Bwana Lungu?
What progress are you talking about? Every Zambian I know is complaining of hunger and suffering, no money in their pockets and fear of gas attacks. Ulelya weka na Tasila. No kushilita Easter ama wig na ma jewelry yamutengo, no ku Bosha ama gassers! Look at Zambian roads, bridges, rural schools, hospitals and peoples salaries? Indians are enjoying Zambia more than Zambians.. If you work for an Indian here in Zambia you are fired after two years because the Indian will replace you with an Indian without experience just to make sure you don’t get any benefits in the future. Like what you are doing to the pensioners. Atase bane. We are not fools
It’s good to be back home. Clean landing..we thank the pilot. Now off to work
No rest for us. I have a meeting with his excellency to report back from my Russian trip. Kz
The water levels at Kariba remain low despite the rains being received in the area. Just what is wrong? They should tell us the truth. After all these floods surely Kariba dam should have been filled at least up to half of full capacity at the moment. Is the water leaking from the dam wall? Are the turbines genuine? From the look of things I foresee loadshedding this year being worse than last year
Let us just all agree here that Edgar may be a good person but the job of president is too big for him. The man is so uninformed on almost everything
The water levels cannot rise just now. I believe by May this year there will be a notable if not significant rise in the levels.
According to the World Bank 117 million USD that should have benedict Zambians have gone to accounts abroad.
I forgot too write how much 117 million USD is in Kwacha, but here you have it : 117 000 000USD =
1 707 261 236,88 ZMW
That the PF and Lungu have in accounts outside Zambia, source World Bank #FreeZambia #Notoocorruption
I urge the current leadership in the ruling party to focus on reading the book of Daniel especially the writing on the wall.
Deantony Wilder claimed that even God can not rescue Tyson Fury from him, that was blasphemous and after that fight, Wilder will never be the same just watch this space.
Many Members of PF are on record of saying that “if God was on the Ballot Paper with HH, Southern Province would still vote for HH” another blasphemous statement which has not been condemned within PF.
There is One revelation which has melted my heart, Just Last week HH revealed that he was made to stay in a room whose wall and floors and walls were smeared with fecal matter for eight days by the christian nation. to date no one has refuted this statement but all we hear are national days of…
OH MY G0D!!
President [email protected] IS DRUNK AGAIN, going by his latest hollow statement above.
of prayer and without shame against this demeaning act of subjecting a life to such humiliating and unhealthy situation, Now I understand why PF members can say that they will never hand over the instruments of power should they loose because they know how inhuman they have been and still continue to be, but read the writing on the wall, GOD NEVER SLEEPS, IT IS TIME PEOPLE STARTED TO PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE BECAUSE THERE WILL BE NO OTHER TIME FOR THOSE APOLOGIES IN A SHORT WHILE FROM NOW.