Videos and Audios Updated: February 24, 2020 Zambian woman shares her experience with racism in the Netherlands By editor February 24, 2020 36 views 19 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios Zambian woman shares her experience with racism in the Netherlands editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com [Read 922 times, 922 reads today] Previous articleLCC to name road after late Timothy Hakuyu-SampaNext articleSeparation of powers and accountability a mere suggestion in PF government: The case of confiscated Mukula logs proceeds. 19 COMMENTS Please we in the pf are the only party to introduce dual nationality. Can you use it to your advantage. It is backward to cry about being treated like a foreigner when you are indeed a foreigner. Zambians are now doing much better than those abroad seeking asylum. Mention one zambian millionaire abroad and I will mention 20 based in Zambia. Kz 4 10 Reply Well said KZ, nothing beats home. 3 7 Hey Rachel .. just want you to know you are not alone in your struggle and experience. Living abroad has broken me somewhat and usually one feels like no one understands. People say just come back to Zambia but you are there for your family. It hurts when you are a qualified person and yet treated like trash abroad because of your skin colour or nationality. Do not let them steal your smile, do not let them destroy that beautiful Zambian spirit. Crying may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. Be there 100% for your kids.Love them and experience the joys of motherhood..those racist *****s should not be given anymore airtime in your life. Focus on things that make you happy. Talk to people back home often and connect with friends.Its lonely living abroad.Wish you strength 11 Reply Why complain about racism as if you dont have a country you can call home…just move back to Zambia and stop imposing yourself in places where you are not needed 7 Reply Millionaires yes Politicians and cadres….you cant be a millionaire in Zambia unless you steal from the government…why do you see the same millionaires suffer and lose everything once there’s change of Government…stop hallucinating Mr KZ…majority of us are in the diaspora because of quality of life….and quality life isnt cheap..and its all about choices…as for me i have been in America for over 25 years and am loving 5 Reply Shame. The Dutch and Germans are the most racist group of people in the world. Their hate for black people is satanic. They are guilty of one of the worst crimes against humanity, apartheid. 8 Reply The goal is to get what you travelled there for and come back, for most it’s education. My son a practicing MD got two medical degrees in Europe and is in the process of opening a clinic back home. When you are abroad working or studying or both, your main goal should be to come back home with three things: educational skills, work skills and life skills. 6 Reply And Rachel you haven’t seen anything yet..wait till you get old…you will remember the same Zambian black brother you dumped for a Dutchman…..and if you dont have any investment back home you better live the rest of your life with the racists and be treated like a maid by your so called husband 1 3 Reply IS IT GREENER PASTURE TURN TO DRY PASTURE…SORRY COME BACK YOU ARE WELCOME TO YOUR ORINGIN Reply Hey Rachel, nothing is bigger than your family. The people discriminating against you are not happy and therefore are trying to make other people unhappy. These are usually are very uneducated people and probably would never get a job. Jealous because you are black and beautiful, speak the language and got a job.. I do care about you and nobody except your family is worth of your tears. I am so sorry that this has made you so upset. I am not in the Netherlands but I am in Europe as well. I have been discriminated against as well but they can just kiss my big black arse! Honey, you have a set of skills that are in demand anywhere. How about being your own boss? Ba mulamu, Rachel should not shedding tears on this. 2 Reply That’s the reason I came back home. There is no need remaining in a foreign country and continue complaining about being mistreated when you have a place you can happily call home and come to. You can come back and create conditions that you have been enjoying in a foreign country. Remember to bring with you the money you earned and the experience you gained. The food at home is good too. 2 Reply Apartheid is a baby of the Dutch people. Let us make life difficult for white people in Africa like Robert Mugabe showed us to do Reply @Chester. Unfortunately you cannot create the conditions. You have to have funds aside to satisfy all the corruption and thievery that has created the millionaires the dumb twat KZ is mentioning. Zambia is a beautiful country, with the best climate, the kindest people(unfortunately with the most corrupt leadership) and the best food. KZ instead of showing off about the life you are living at our expense, how about being a hero for a change? Create these conditions so Zambians can come home. No Zambian should have the personal phone numbers of people in service providing institutions to get things done! Rachel, keep your head up! Love is love and you are above and beyond color. Let the haters hate. And nobody, NOBODY, is worth your tears! 1 Reply CHILDREN ARE IMPORTANT. BUT IF CARING FOR YOUR CHILDREN IMPLIES KISSING A WHITE MAN’S ASS, THEN YOU HAVE TO MAKE A CHOICE AND NOT COMPLAIN. IT IS THEIR COUNTRY AND YOU HAVE YOURS. EVEN IF YOU CRY BUCKETS OF TEARS, THOSE PEOPLE WILL NOT CHANGE. YOU WONT HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE WITH MORE THAN FIVE CHILDREN BACK HERE IN ZAMBIA AND ARE SURVIVING. IT MAY BE HARD, BUT IT IS MORE DIGNIFYING THAN TO BE INSULTED BECAUSE OF YOUR SKIN. MAKE A CHOICE MY DEAR. Reply Arabs, Indians, Russians and Chinese treat blacks worse than dogs. In most of Europe there are good and bad people. But Zambians burning fellow Zambians alive is not better than Arabs, Indians, Russians and Chinese racists 1 Reply I feel for your pain. The whiteman has never accepted a black person as a fellow human being. The whiteman just tolerates us blacks for selfish reasons – extortion and exploitation. I studied and lived in Europe. I was always reminded of my blackness, through actions and referring to me as a monkey. But I resisted all temptations to revenge, rather focusing on what I was there for. Reply This is one of the reasons i hate this political party that is sponsored by the imperialists. For some of us who visited U.K in particular we shall always testify racism especially in highly industrialized areas.And whites don’t hide their displeasure at black People.They show 100% that they dislike niggas and sadly many European players still believe that blacks are subjected to second class in the society.Unexpectedly I received good reception in China and i wondered hoping Chinese were staunchly racists . Reply The people who say things are so good and so so in Zambia and people should return to Zambia re delusional. The sam Zambia with high level of unemployment and entrepreneurship is challenged by poor economic fundamentals such as fluctuating currency, sky-rocketing prices of the staple food, rolling black-outs due to load shedding etc. Not to mention the recent unexplained killings and mob justice. Yes, we love Zambia, it is our home…but the circumstance at home are very challenging and seem to gravitate from bad to worse. So while being in a foreign land brings with it real challenges like racism and xenophobia, we should not act like returning home is the only viable option! Reply KZ u are a stupid man Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News General Newseditor - February 24, 20200Reports of Police assaulting members of the public is disturbing – Sean TemboPresident of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has said he is disturbed by the various reports...Read more Headlines Separation of powers and accountability a mere suggestion in PF government: The case of confiscated Mukula logs proceeds. editor - February 24, 2020 0 By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda Broadly defined Separation of powers, refers to the division of government responsibilities into distinct branches to limit any one branch from exercising... Read more Videos and Audios Zambian woman shares her experience with racism in the Netherlands editor - February 24, 2020 19 https://youtu.be/gNGzUuUQbnI Read more Columns LCC to name road after late Timothy Hakuyu-Sampa Chief Editor - February 24, 2020 6 Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa, has proposed to Council Management and Councillors to consider naming a road after the late former Town Clerk Timothy Hakuyu. Mr.... Read more Feature Sports DIV 1 WRAP: Draw Denies Indeni Top Spot sports - February 24, 2020 1 Indeni on Sunday missed a chance to go top of the FAZ National Division One League after coming from behind to force a 1-1... Read more More Articles In This Category First Lady Breaks down over the Gassing of Innocent families Videos and Audios Chief Editor - February 19, 2020 68 https://youtu.be/pc1q4i2qY-M Read more Part of the K1.5 trillion worth Great East Road collapses Videos and Audios editor - February 17, 2020 47 https://youtu.be/az2YKys15Uw In 2012 Zambia received a loan of 336 billion Kwacha from France to finance the rehabilitation of the Great East Road. The then Finance... Read more See man destroy PF talking points in Chilubi Videos and Audios editor - February 13, 2020 37 https://youtu.be/1LYL63TOelQ Read more Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech following divisive address Videos and Audios editor - February 5, 2020 15 https://youtu.be/Ty92wz0K-CM As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up... Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]
Please we in the pf are the only party to introduce dual nationality. Can you use it to your advantage. It is backward to cry about being treated like a foreigner when you are indeed a foreigner. Zambians are now doing much better than those abroad seeking asylum. Mention one zambian millionaire abroad and I will mention 20 based in Zambia. Kz
Well said KZ, nothing beats home.
Hey Rachel .. just want you to know you are not alone in your struggle and experience. Living abroad has broken me somewhat and usually one feels like no one understands. People say just come back to Zambia but you are there for your family. It hurts when you are a qualified person and yet treated like trash abroad because of your skin colour or nationality. Do not let them steal your smile, do not let them destroy that beautiful Zambian spirit. Crying may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. Be there 100% for your kids.Love them and experience the joys of motherhood..those racist *****s should not be given anymore airtime in your life. Focus on things that make you happy. Talk to people back home often and connect with friends.Its lonely living abroad.Wish you strength
Why complain about racism as if you dont have a country you can call home…just move back to Zambia and stop imposing yourself in places where you are not needed
Millionaires yes Politicians and cadres….you cant be a millionaire in Zambia unless you steal from the government…why do you see the same millionaires suffer and lose everything once there’s change of Government…stop hallucinating Mr KZ…majority of us are in the diaspora because of quality of life….and quality life isnt cheap..and its all about choices…as for me i have been in America for over 25 years and am loving
Shame. The Dutch and Germans are the most racist group of people in the world. Their hate for black people is satanic. They are guilty of one of the worst crimes against humanity, apartheid.
The goal is to get what you travelled there for and come back, for most it’s education. My son a practicing MD got two medical degrees in Europe and is in the process of opening a clinic back home.
When you are abroad working or studying or both, your main goal should be to come back home with three things: educational skills, work skills and life skills.
And Rachel you haven’t seen anything yet..wait till you get old…you will remember the same Zambian black brother you dumped for a Dutchman…..and if you dont have any investment back home you better live the rest of your life with the racists and be treated like a maid by your so called husband
IS IT GREENER PASTURE TURN TO DRY PASTURE…SORRY COME BACK YOU ARE WELCOME TO YOUR ORINGIN
Hey Rachel, nothing is bigger than your family. The people discriminating against you are not happy and therefore are trying to make other people unhappy. These are usually are very uneducated people and probably would never get a job. Jealous because you are black and beautiful, speak the language and got a job.. I do care about you and nobody except your family is worth of your tears. I am so sorry that this has made you so upset. I am not in the Netherlands but I am in Europe as well. I have been discriminated against as well but they can just kiss my big black arse! Honey, you have a set of skills that are in demand anywhere. How about being your own boss? Ba mulamu, Rachel should not shedding tears on this.
That’s the reason I came back home. There is no need remaining in a foreign country and continue complaining about being mistreated when you have a place you can happily call home and come to. You can come back and create conditions that you have been enjoying in a foreign country. Remember to bring with you the money you earned and the experience you gained. The food at home is good too.
Apartheid is a baby of the Dutch people. Let us make life difficult for white people in Africa like Robert Mugabe showed us to do
@Chester. Unfortunately you cannot create the conditions. You have to have funds aside to satisfy all the corruption and thievery that has created the millionaires the dumb twat KZ is mentioning. Zambia is a beautiful country, with the best climate, the kindest people(unfortunately with the most corrupt leadership) and the best food.
KZ instead of showing off about the life you are living at our expense, how about being a hero for a change? Create these conditions so Zambians can come home. No Zambian should have the personal phone numbers of people in service providing institutions to get things done!
Rachel, keep your head up! Love is love and you are above and beyond color. Let the haters hate. And nobody, NOBODY, is worth your tears!
CHILDREN ARE IMPORTANT. BUT IF CARING FOR YOUR CHILDREN IMPLIES KISSING A WHITE MAN’S ASS, THEN YOU HAVE TO MAKE A CHOICE AND NOT COMPLAIN. IT IS THEIR COUNTRY AND YOU HAVE YOURS. EVEN IF YOU CRY BUCKETS OF TEARS, THOSE PEOPLE WILL NOT CHANGE. YOU WONT HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE WITH MORE THAN FIVE CHILDREN BACK HERE IN ZAMBIA AND ARE SURVIVING. IT MAY BE HARD, BUT IT IS MORE DIGNIFYING THAN TO BE INSULTED BECAUSE OF YOUR SKIN. MAKE A CHOICE MY DEAR.
Arabs, Indians, Russians and Chinese treat blacks worse than dogs. In most of Europe there are good and bad people. But Zambians burning fellow Zambians alive is not better than Arabs, Indians, Russians and Chinese racists
I feel for your pain. The whiteman has never accepted a black person as a fellow human being. The whiteman just tolerates us blacks for selfish reasons – extortion and exploitation. I studied and lived in Europe. I was always reminded of my blackness, through actions and referring to me as a monkey. But I resisted all temptations to revenge, rather focusing on what I was there for.
This is one of the reasons i hate this political party that is sponsored by the imperialists.
For some of us who visited U.K in particular we shall always testify racism especially in highly industrialized areas.And whites don’t hide their displeasure at black People.They show 100% that they dislike niggas and sadly many European players still believe that blacks are subjected to second class in the society.Unexpectedly I received good reception in China and i wondered hoping Chinese were staunchly racists .
The people who say things are so good and so so in Zambia and people should return to Zambia re delusional. The sam Zambia with high level of unemployment and entrepreneurship is challenged by poor economic fundamentals such as fluctuating currency, sky-rocketing prices of the staple food, rolling black-outs due to load shedding etc. Not to mention the recent unexplained killings and mob justice. Yes, we love Zambia, it is our home…but the circumstance at home are very challenging and seem to gravitate from bad to worse. So while being in a foreign land brings with it real challenges like racism and xenophobia, we should not act like returning home is the only viable option!
KZ u are a stupid man